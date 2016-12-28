Please select your home edition
Kings College lead on Day 2 of the Harken Schools Regatta

by Georgia Witt on 18 Mar
2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 2 RNZYS Media
Kings College has taken the lead on Day 2 of the Harken Schools Regatta winning the Qualifying B group.

The team helmed by Jordan Stevenson finished the day on top of the leader board. Stevenson and his crew of Annabelle Cave, Rose Dickson and Hamish McLaren finished with a total of 14 points. In second place overall just 3 points behind are the Marlborough College team of Ali Gifford, Lolo Adams, Toby Gregory and Nick Williams.

Also on 19 points, and third on countback was the Auckland Grammar Team helmed by Lewis Anderson with his crew of George Angus, Tom Hussona and Mitch Jackson. Next in fourth place was the Kerikeri High School team skippered by Frankie Dair and rounding out the top five was the Whangarei Boys High School team skippered by Keiran Ruffel.

The Race Committee were pleased to get all six races completed in the Big Shoal Bay area by 1pm. A consistent 10-15 knots meant the full programme of six races has also been completed by both Qualifying A groups.

The top five school teams from today’s Qualifying B group and yesterday’s Qualifying A group all move into the Gold Fleet and the remaining 7 teams the Silver Fleet. Tomorrow’s schedule will kick off at 10am with 3 races to complete for the Silver Fleet and 5 races to complete for the Gold Fleet in the afternoon.

This year’s event has attracted 17 school teams from the wider Auckland Region as well as Marlborough and the Bay of Islands. The 17 teams have been split into two Groups which each complete six races with the top five going through to the final series on Sunday.

GOLD FLEET: Kristin School Team 1, Kings College, Westlake Boys High School, Marlborough College, Selwyn College, Auckland Grammar, Rosmini College, Kerikeri High School Team 1 (Red), Takapuna Grammar & Whangarei Boys High School.
SILVER FLEET: Mahurangi College, Glendowie College, Kristin School Team 2, St. Kentigern College Team 2, Bay of Islands Combined , St. Kentigern College Team 1, & Kerikeri High School Team 2 (Blue).

Results as of Day 2

 

SCHOOL (Qualifying B)

SKIPPER

1

2

3

4

5

6

TOTAL

PLACE

  

Kings College

Jordan Stevenson

1

3

4

2

2

2

14

1

  

Marlborough College

Ali Gifford

4

1

2

3

1

6

17

2

  

Auckland Grammar

Lewis Anderson

2

5

1

1

4

4

17

3

  

Kerikeri High School (red)

Frankie Dair

3

2

3

4

5

1

18

4

  

Whangarei Boys High School

Keiran Ruffel

8

4

7

8

7

3

37

5

  

Gledowie College

Jonathan Turnbull

7

8

6

5

8

5

39

6

  

St. Kentigern College 2

Braydon Bertelson

6

7

5

7

9

9

43

7

  

Bay of Islands Combined

James Sheldon

5

9

10

9

3

8

44

8

  

St. Kentigern College1

Jack Frewin

9

6

8

10

6

10

49

9

  

Kerikeri High School (blue)

Chris Geerkens

10

10

9

6

10

7

52

10


2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 2 © RNZYS Media


2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 2 © RNZYS Media




The Harken Schools Regatta was established in 2007 to promote the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Youth Training Programme and to give school aged teenagers an opportunity to race in a high performance keelboat. Since 2007 when the event was sailing in Elliott 6’s with four schools entered it has grown not only in size but is now attracting schools from all over New Zealand. The event has been sailed in the Youth Training Programme Elliott 7’s since 2011.

