Kiel Week - Seven nations are celebrating their victories

by SVG Verlag today at 4:36 am
Joergen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller did show a convincing performance in the fast 505. - Kiel Week 2017 © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee are decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their country. But this did also demonstrate the international quality, which was already present before the start of the Olympic disciplines in Kiel. Seven nations did sign the winners' list, among them also a crew from overseas. The Danish athletes did finish with four victories in the national ranking - just like the Germans.

2.4mR: Heiko Kroeger from the NRV Hamburg did lay the first foundation to be able to enjoy a rare double-victory at the Kiel Week. The 2.4mR has been sailed as an open class in the first part of the world's biggest sailing event, in the second part, only the Paralympic sailors will be at the start line. And Kroeger, who had been already World Champion in the open class in 2001, did demonstrate that he is capable to dominate the fleet of disabled and non-disabled sailors. He took over the lead on the third day and defended it to win overall. It is his tenth time to win at the Kiel Week, an eleventh victory could be possible until Sunday. 'We did use the first part as a trial run for the Para Worlds, so there were strong sailors in the fleet. But the Australian Matthew Bugg did take a break on the last day to be fit for the Worlds. And it will be even closer in the next days, because there will be some more top sailors joining', said Kroeger.

Flying Dutchman: In the former Olympic class of the Flying Dutchman, the Vice World Champions Kay-Uwe Luedtke/Kai Schaefers from the YC Berlin-Gruenau did have two strong first days with five victories. After that they still had to fight to defend their position, when the Hungarian Szabolcs Majthenyi/Andras Domokos did catch up. But in the end, the Germans did bring home their victory.

505: Among the Danish winners, the brothers Joergen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller did show a convincing performance in the fast 505. The sailmakers from Denmark are permanently changing between the Flying Dutchman, where they are the current World Champions, and the 505. Now they were again in the way of Wolfgang Hunger for his 22. Kiel Week victory in the 505. The five-time 505 World Champion from Strande with his crew Julien Kleiner had to make do with rank three. The French team Philippe Boite/Fountaine Mathieu did squeeze in between Hunger and the Bojsen-Moeller brothers, who had been in the lead from the first of the eleven races on.

Contender: Jesper Nielsen's victory in the Contender was of the same quality. The Danish sailor did demonstrate his power on the first day by winning two races, was not put-off by a disqualification due to an early start and could build up his lead in the end and win clearly in front of the German pursuers Markus Maisenbacher (Verden) and Christoph Homeier (Bremen).

Europe: It was surprising, how confident Anna Livbjerg from Denmark did put her mainly male competitors in their place. She used the light winds as an advantage to move up onto rank one on day two and defended the leading position. Fabian Kirchhoff (Huede/Germany) could just keep Johan Brodtkorb from Norway at bay. Brodtkorb, two-time winner in the Europe in Kiel in the previous years, will be starting another run on the podium places in the second part of the Kiel Week. He will then start in the Finn.

Folkboat: The happening in the Folkboat is traditionally a match of two nations - Denmark and Germany - this time in favour of the Northern neighbours. The two-time Gold Cup winner Per Joergensen from Kolding did push Ulf Kipcke (Kiel) on rank two, who also has already won the Gold Cup twice, the non-official Worlds of the Folkboat, The crew from Laboe (Kiel/Germany) of Soenke Durst could finish on rank three after a strong last race day.
29er: In the Junior skiffs, there was a shift in the leading position on the final race day, but the nation at the top of the fleet did not change. On the contrary: The French fleet did make the whole podium blue-white-red with their strong performance in the end. Benjamin Jaffrezic/Leo Chauvel jumped onto rank one in the regatta, which is part of the circuit of the Euro Cup. Theo Revil/Gautier Guevel and Aristide Girou/Noah Chauvin followed.

Laser 4.7/Laser Radial: The two Junior Laser classes were dominated by the Norwegians. Among the very young athletes in the 4.7, Tobias Sandmo Birkeland did defend his lead, followed by Johan Schubert (Denmark) and Julia Rogalska (Poland). In the Radial, Caroline Sofia Rosmo (Norway) did win, followed by Maor Ben Harosh (Israel) and Uffe Tomasgaard (Norway).

OK-dinghy: The British sailor Jim Hunt did bring home the victory in the OK-dinghy in a superior way. In eleven races, he crossed the finish line as winner nine times. Even Ex World Champion Greg Wilcox (New Zealand) did have no chance. But Wilcox, who is living in Potsdam, did make it on rank two, followed by Soenke Behrens from Hamburg.

Kiel Week Schedule:

Kiel Week, part I (17.-20. June):

• 2.4mR (open), 29er (Euro Cup), 505, Albin Express, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman, Folkboat, Formula18, Hobie16, J/24, Laser 4.7, Laser Rad. (open), OK dinghy

Kiel Week, part II (21./22.-25. June):

• Para World Sailing Championships, (2.4mR, Hansa 303 m, Hansa 303 w), 470 M/W, 49er M, 49erFX (open) Finn M, Laser Rad. W, Laser Std. M, Nacra17 Mix, 21.-25. June.
• 420, J/70, J/80, Melges24 (European Sailing Series), 22.-25. June.

Kiel Week, ORC (17.-24. June):

• Welcome Race (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.
• Kiel Cup Alpha, 19.-21. June.
• Senatspreis, 22. June.
• Silbernes Band, 23.-24. June.

Kiel Week, classics (17.-20. June):

• Rendezvous of the classics, 17. June.
• 5.5mR & 12mR Trophy, 18. - 19. June.

Kiel Week, National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga':

1. League, 17.-19. June.

Kiel Week, Aalregatta:

• Aalregatta (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.

For more information about the Kiel Week 2017 click here.
