Kids and Jets come out to play at Sail Port Stephens

by John Curnow on 6 Apr
Happy days for young Arthur and his slightly older pal. Hope your new playground at school arrives really soon matey!!! - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Yes indeedy - the kids were out with smiles as the families had their last day on the water with the Commodore's Cup. Then just after the super light wind start in a four knot tide, both going the same way thankfully, Maverick radioed in and requested a fly by, not just once, but twice, right over the fleet.

What was most interesting were the number of snakes and ladders that always accompany this sort of weather. Some crews did really well, others not so... One to capitalise was Esprit, whose blue kite kept darting along the shoreline. You had to be careful, for down Corlete way, it gets plenty shallow, however. What stopped the fleet was not the groundings, but the inevitable disappearance of the breeze before the true sea breeze came in as the sun made a welcome appearance.

Sail Port Stephens is celebrating its tenth birthday and continues to grow. Little wonder - great event - so keep it up all you who come here! Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance have been sponsoring for five of those years and it is with thanks to them and their RIB that we have an image gallery.

Not sure who enjoyed it more - them or the kids. On second thoughts it had to be Maverick and Goose... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Sometimes you get the short straw, especially when the main has an issue and is only able to do a short hoist. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Extra bonus points for The Banshee for rocking the sponsor's caps!!! - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
The Banshee worked their Ace all the way into to the first mark. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Beneteau's Oceanis 41.1 powering along. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Always lovely to do the Buffalo Girls (with thanks to Malcolm McLaren) - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Until of course it is your turn to run out of puff and overrun your own kite... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Esprit using the little zephyrs to their advantage along the beach at Corlette - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
No pressure, but when you're ready the kite should go up... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Je trainers out of Williamtown added to the affair. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Tremendous to see families making the Commodore's Cup the event that it is. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Posted on 6 Jul
