Key West Race Week 2018 - Cancelled

by Storm Trysail Club today at 5:19 amOur primary sponsors remain very supportive and the Storm Trysail Club is committed to exploring alternative formats for the future that address changing conditions in our sport. The club anticipates that this could lead to another edition as soon as 2019.The Storm Trysail Club wishes to thank especially Quantum Sails (the title sponsor for the last six years) as well as the city and community of Key West for their gracious hospitality and help in underwriting this event, which has spanned the last 30 years. Many thanks as well to all our other sponsors, supporters and past participants for their support of the event and of the sport of sailing.Most importantly we wish to thank the countless volunteers, Storm Trysail Club members and others who made Key West Race Week possible and produced a world-class event.