Kevin Doyle’s Mo’ Money Earns J/22 Midwinter Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 3:31 am
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017
Kevin Doyle, Vic Snyder and Aaron Snyder’s Mo’ Money mastered the light conditions on Sunday to win their first J/22 Midwinter Championship. The Youngstown, New York-based team tallied a four, three, one for eight points in the three-race series. No racing took place on Friday and Saturday due to high winds and storms.

Travis Odenbach’s Sea Bags Sailing Team secured second place with 16 points, and Matt Thompson’s Underdog took third with 17 points. Thirty-two boats competed at the event hosted by Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans, LA.

26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



Going into the final race, the Doyle/Snyder team held a one-point advantage over Kevin’s brother Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1. “We had a great start in the middle of the line with no one around us, and we launched,” explained Kevin Doyle. “We kept touch with Chris, but mostly we just sailed ultra conservative. The winds were fluky in direction and velocity all day.” Doyle and Snyder have been racing Mo’ Money for more than 20 years, previously with Kevin’s son Jake and now with Vic’s son Aaron. When asked what has kept him in the Class for so many years, Doyle replied, “Number one, the J/22 is a great boat, and number two is the people. Actually, those two are interchangeable. Good boats attract good people. And number three, we race in cool and folksy places.”

26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



The top five:

1. 489, Mo' Money, Kevin Doyle, Youngstown Yacht Club, 4-3-1- ; 8
2. 1542, Sea Bags Sailing Team, Travis Odenbach, Rochester Yacht Club, 5-8-3- ; 16
3. 1311, Underdog, Matt Thompson, Wayzata Yacht Club, 12-1-4- ; 17
4. 486, En Fuego, Michael Schmid, Wayzata Yacht Club, 9-6-6- ; 21
5. 707, Tejas, Terry Flynn, GBCA/FWBC, 2-15-7- ; 24

Sunday’s race winners were Peter Doyle and Jack Huebschmann’s Escape, Thompson’s Underdog and Mo' Money.

26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell


Kevin Doyle, Vic Snyder and Aaron Snyder win the J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © J/22 International Class Association http://www.j22.org/
Kevin Doyle, Vic Snyder and Aaron Snyder win the J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © J/22 International Class Association http://www.j22.org/



Results:

 

Pos

 

Bow/Sail  

 

Boat  

 

Skipper

 

Yacht Club

 1

 

 2

 

 3

 

 

Total

 

Pos

1  

14 / 489  

Mo' Money  

Kevin Doyle  

Youngstown Yacht Club  

4  

3  

1  

 

8  

1  

2  

22 / 1542  

Sea Bags Sailing Team  

Travis Odenbach  

RYC  

5  

8  

3  

 

16  

2  

3  

30 / 1311  

Underdog  

Matt Thompson  

Wayzata Yacht Club  

12  

1  

4  

 

17  

3  

4  

29 / 486  

En Fuego  

Michael Schmid  

Wayzata Yacht Club  

9  

6  

6  

 

21  

4  

5  

15 / 707  

Tejas  

Terry Flynn  

GBCA/ FWBC  

2  

15  

7  

 

24  

5  

6  

27 / 1579  

Escape  

Peter/Jack Doyle/Huebschmann  

Youngstown Yacht Club  

1  

19  

5  

 

25  

6  

7  

21 / 1649  

The Jug 4 1  

Chris Doyle  

Youngstown Yacht Club  

6  

2  

18  

 

26  

7  

8  

23 / 1318  

Turn Down For What  

Kurt Taken-Holtze  

WYC  

13  

16  

8  

 

37  

8  

9  

24 / 1024  

n/a  

tommy meric  

sys  

11  

11  

16  

 

38  

9  

10  

13 / 754  

  

Chris Wientjes  

New Orleans Yacht Club  

14  

17  

14  

 

45  

10  

11  

03 / 870  

Wild Tchoupitoulas  

Zak Fanberg  

SYC  

7  

22  

17/ZFP  

 

46T  

11  

12  

26 / 732  

Helms a Lee  

Anne Lee  

Houston Yacht Club  

26  

10  

10  

 

46T  

12  

13  

32 / 539  

Wavemaker  

J Dwight Leblanc iii  

syc  

10/ZFP  

18  

19/ZFP  

 

47  

13  

14  

01 / 1043  

Fast Company  

Richard Heausler  

bwyc  

30  

4  

15  

 

49  

14  

15  

19 / 1586  

Uncle Fluffy  

Zeke Horowitz  

EYC/CofCYC  

16  

7  

30/ZFP  

 

53T  

15  

16  

17 / 320  

320  

Louise Bienvenu  

NOYC  

18  

27  

8/ZFP  

 

53T  

16  

17  

33 / 62  

Muskrat Love  

Jessica Oswalt  

New Orleans Yacht Club  

22  

5  

27  

 

54  

17  

18  

25 / 951  

  

Dov Kivlovitz  

none  

17  

21  

17  

 

55  

18  

19  

04 / 1003  

Cool Kids  

Doug Davis  

Kentucky Lake Sailing Club  

20  

24  

12  

 

56  

19  

20  

31 / 1607  

hot tuna  

cris cox  

st croix sailing club  

27  

13  

19  

 

59  

20  

21  

05 / 663  

Wizard  

Chip Carpenter  

Southern Yacht Club  

10  

20  

31  

 

61T  

21  

22  

20 / 964  

Two Dollar Pistol  

James Riddle  

KY Lake Sailing Club  

15  

25  

21  

 

61T  

22  

23  

28 / 1085  

Supper Club  

Dale Currie  

Jackson Yacht Club  

8  

30  

26  

 

64  

23  

24  

11 / 919  

Tres Locos  

Kevin Orff  

Lakewood YC / GBCA  

29  

29  

9  

 

67T  

24  

25  

18 / 1081  

Cayenne  

Debby Grimm  

SYC  

25  

12  

30  

 

67T  

25  

26  

12 / 428  

Trainwreck  

Adam Masters  

Buffalo Yacht Club  

24  

14  

29  

 

67T  

26  

27  

07 / 238  

Eve N Keeled  

Jennifer Grant  

Ft Walton Yacht Club  

19  

26  

22  

 

67T  

27  

28  

16 / 2  

Hot Ruddered Bum  

Galen Freeman  

PPYC & Ft Walton YC  

31  

9  

28  

 

68  

28  

29  

02 / 1100  

Racine  

Matt Jordan  

NOYC  

23  

31  

20  

 

74T  

29  

30  

09 / 8  

Whistling Wind III  

Billy Marchal  

Southern Yacht club  

21  

28  

25  

 

74T  

30  

31  

10 / 1650  

Voodoo Baby  

Keith Zars  

LCYC  

28  

23  

23  

 

74T  

31  

32  

08 / 1501  

Pressure Drop  

Mark Foster  

Corpus Christi YC  

34/DNC  

34/DNC  

33/DNC  

 

101  

32  

 
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

