Kevin Doyle’s Mo’ Money Earns J/22 Midwinter Championship

26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 Christopher Howell 26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 Christopher Howell

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 3:31 amTravis Odenbach’s Sea Bags Sailing Team secured second place with 16 points, and Matt Thompson’s Underdog took third with 17 points. Thirty-two boats competed at the event hosted by Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans, LA.





Going into the final race, the Doyle/Snyder team held a one-point advantage over Kevin’s brother Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1. “We had a great start in the middle of the line with no one around us, and we launched,” explained Kevin Doyle. “We kept touch with Chris, but mostly we just sailed ultra conservative. The winds were fluky in direction and velocity all day.” Doyle and Snyder have been racing Mo’ Money for more than 20 years, previously with Kevin’s son Jake and now with Vic’s son Aaron. When asked what has kept him in the Class for so many years, Doyle replied, “Number one, the J/22 is a great boat, and number two is the people. Actually, those two are interchangeable. Good boats attract good people. And number three, we race in cool and folksy places.”









The top five:



1. 489, Mo' Money, Kevin Doyle, Youngstown Yacht Club, 4-3-1- ; 8

2. 1542, Sea Bags Sailing Team, Travis Odenbach, Rochester Yacht Club, 5-8-3- ; 16

3. 1311, Underdog, Matt Thompson, Wayzata Yacht Club, 12-1-4- ; 17

4. 486, En Fuego, Michael Schmid, Wayzata Yacht Club, 9-6-6- ; 21

5. 707, Tejas, Terry Flynn, GBCA/FWBC, 2-15-7- ; 24



Sunday’s race winners were Peter Doyle and Jack Huebschmann’s Escape, Thompson’s Underdog and Mo' Money.













Results:





Pos Bow/Sail Boat Skipper Yacht Club 1 2 3 Total Pos 1 14 / 489 Mo' Money Kevin Doyle Youngstown Yacht Club 4 3 1 8 1 2 22 / 1542 Sea Bags Sailing Team Travis Odenbach RYC 5 8 3 16 2 3 30 / 1311 Underdog Matt Thompson Wayzata Yacht Club 12 1 4 17 3 4 29 / 486 En Fuego Michael Schmid Wayzata Yacht Club 9 6 6 21 4 5 15 / 707 Tejas Terry Flynn GBCA/ FWBC 2 15 7 24 5 6 27 / 1579 Escape Peter/Jack Doyle/Huebschmann Youngstown Yacht Club 1 19 5 25 6 7 21 / 1649 The Jug 4 1 Chris Doyle Youngstown Yacht Club 6 2 18 26 7 8 23 / 1318 Turn Down For What Kurt Taken-Holtze WYC 13 16 8 37 8 9 24 / 1024 n/a tommy meric sys 11 11 16 38 9 10 13 / 754 Chris Wientjes New Orleans Yacht Club 14 17 14 45 10 11 03 / 870 Wild Tchoupitoulas Zak Fanberg SYC 7 22 17/ZFP 46T 11 12 26 / 732 Helms a Lee Anne Lee Houston Yacht Club 26 10 10 46T 12 13 32 / 539 Wavemaker J Dwight Leblanc iii syc 10/ZFP 18 19/ZFP 47 13 14 01 / 1043 Fast Company Richard Heausler bwyc 30 4 15 49 14 15 19 / 1586 Uncle Fluffy Zeke Horowitz EYC/CofCYC 16 7 30/ZFP 53T 15 16 17 / 320 320 Louise Bienvenu NOYC 18 27 8/ZFP 53T 16 17 33 / 62 Muskrat Love Jessica Oswalt New Orleans Yacht Club 22 5 27 54 17 18 25 / 951 Dov Kivlovitz none 17 21 17 55 18 19 04 / 1003 Cool Kids Doug Davis Kentucky Lake Sailing Club 20 24 12 56 19 20 31 / 1607 hot tuna cris cox st croix sailing club 27 13 19 59 20 21 05 / 663 Wizard Chip Carpenter Southern Yacht Club 10 20 31 61T 21 22 20 / 964 Two Dollar Pistol James Riddle KY Lake Sailing Club 15 25 21 61T 22 23 28 / 1085 Supper Club Dale Currie Jackson Yacht Club 8 30 26 64 23 24 11 / 919 Tres Locos Kevin Orff Lakewood YC / GBCA 29 29 9 67T 24 25 18 / 1081 Cayenne Debby Grimm SYC 25 12 30 67T 25 26 12 / 428 Trainwreck Adam Masters Buffalo Yacht Club 24 14 29 67T 26 27 07 / 238 Eve N Keeled Jennifer Grant Ft Walton Yacht Club 19 26 22 67T 27 28 16 / 2 Hot Ruddered Bum Galen Freeman PPYC & Ft Walton YC 31 9 28 68 28 29 02 / 1100 Racine Matt Jordan NOYC 23 31 20 74T 29 30 09 / 8 Whistling Wind III Billy Marchal Southern Yacht club 21 28 25 74T 30 31 10 / 1650 Voodoo Baby Keith Zars LCYC 28 23 23 74T 31 32 08 / 1501 Pressure Drop Mark Foster Corpus Christi YC 34/DNC 34/DNC 33/DNC 101 32





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152661