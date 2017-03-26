Kevin Doyle’s Mo’ Money Earns J/22 Midwinter Championship
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 3:31 am
Kevin Doyle, Vic Snyder and Aaron Snyder’s Mo’ Money mastered the light conditions on Sunday to win their first J/22 Midwinter Championship. The Youngstown, New York-based team tallied a four, three, one for eight points in the three-race series. No racing took place on Friday and Saturday due to high winds and storms.
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Travis Odenbach’s Sea Bags Sailing Team secured second place with 16 points, and Matt Thompson’s Underdog took third with 17 points. Thirty-two boats competed at the event hosted by Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans, LA.
Going into the final race, the Doyle/Snyder team held a one-point advantage over Kevin’s brother Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1. “We had a great start in the middle of the line with no one around us, and we launched,” explained Kevin Doyle. “We kept touch with Chris, but mostly we just sailed ultra conservative. The winds were fluky in direction and velocity all day.” Doyle and Snyder have been racing Mo’ Money for more than 20 years, previously with Kevin’s son Jake and now with Vic’s son Aaron. When asked what has kept him in the Class for so many years, Doyle replied, “Number one, the J/22 is a great boat, and number two is the people. Actually, those two are interchangeable. Good boats attract good people. And number three, we race in cool and folksy places.”
The top five:
1. 489, Mo' Money, Kevin Doyle, Youngstown Yacht Club, 4-3-1- ; 8
2. 1542, Sea Bags Sailing Team, Travis Odenbach, Rochester Yacht Club, 5-8-3- ; 16
3. 1311, Underdog, Matt Thompson, Wayzata Yacht Club, 12-1-4- ; 17
4. 486, En Fuego, Michael Schmid, Wayzata Yacht Club, 9-6-6- ; 21
5. 707, Tejas, Terry Flynn, GBCA/FWBC, 2-15-7- ; 24
Sunday’s race winners were Peter Doyle and Jack Huebschmann’s Escape, Thompson’s Underdog and Mo' Money.
Results:
|
Pos
|
Bow/Sail
|
Boat
|
Skipper
|
Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
14 / 489
|
Mo' Money
|
Kevin Doyle
|
Youngstown Yacht Club
|
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
22 / 1542
|
Sea Bags Sailing Team
|
Travis Odenbach
|
RYC
|
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
|
16
|
2
|
3
|
30 / 1311
|
Underdog
|
Matt Thompson
|
Wayzata Yacht Club
|
|
12
|
1
|
4
|
|
17
|
3
|
4
|
29 / 486
|
En Fuego
|
Michael Schmid
|
Wayzata Yacht Club
|
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
|
21
|
4
|
5
|
15 / 707
|
Tejas
|
Terry Flynn
|
GBCA/ FWBC
|
|
2
|
15
|
7
|
|
24
|
5
|
6
|
27 / 1579
|
Escape
|
Peter/Jack Doyle/Huebschmann
|
Youngstown Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
19
|
5
|
|
25
|
6
|
7
|
21 / 1649
|
The Jug 4 1
|
Chris Doyle
|
Youngstown Yacht Club
|
|
6
|
2
|
18
|
|
26
|
7
|
8
|
23 / 1318
|
Turn Down For What
|
Kurt Taken-Holtze
|
WYC
|
|
13
|
16
|
8
|
|
37
|
8
|
9
|
24 / 1024
|
n/a
|
tommy meric
|
sys
|
|
11
|
11
|
16
|
|
38
|
9
|
10
|
13 / 754
|
|
Chris Wientjes
|
New Orleans Yacht Club
|
|
14
|
17
|
14
|
|
45
|
10
|
11
|
03 / 870
|
Wild Tchoupitoulas
|
Zak Fanberg
|
SYC
|
|
7
|
22
|
17/ZFP
|
|
46T
|
11
|
12
|
26 / 732
|
Helms a Lee
|
Anne Lee
|
Houston Yacht Club
|
|
26
|
10
|
10
|
|
46T
|
12
|
13
|
32 / 539
|
Wavemaker
|
J Dwight Leblanc iii
|
syc
|
|
10/ZFP
|
18
|
19/ZFP
|
|
47
|
13
|
14
|
01 / 1043
|
Fast Company
|
Richard Heausler
|
bwyc
|
|
30
|
4
|
15
|
|
49
|
14
|
15
|
19 / 1586
|
Uncle Fluffy
|
Zeke Horowitz
|
EYC/CofCYC
|
|
16
|
7
|
30/ZFP
|
|
53T
|
15
|
16
|
17 / 320
|
320
|
Louise Bienvenu
|
NOYC
|
|
18
|
27
|
8/ZFP
|
|
53T
|
16
|
17
|
33 / 62
|
Muskrat Love
|
Jessica Oswalt
|
New Orleans Yacht Club
|
|
22
|
5
|
27
|
|
54
|
17
|
18
|
25 / 951
|
|
Dov Kivlovitz
|
none
|
|
17
|
21
|
17
|
|
55
|
18
|
19
|
04 / 1003
|
Cool Kids
|
Doug Davis
|
Kentucky Lake Sailing Club
|
|
20
|
24
|
12
|
|
56
|
19
|
20
|
31 / 1607
|
hot tuna
|
cris cox
|
st croix sailing club
|
|
27
|
13
|
19
|
|
59
|
20
|
21
|
05 / 663
|
Wizard
|
Chip Carpenter
|
Southern Yacht Club
|
|
10
|
20
|
31
|
|
61T
|
21
|
22
|
20 / 964
|
Two Dollar Pistol
|
James Riddle
|
KY Lake Sailing Club
|
|
15
|
25
|
21
|
|
61T
|
22
|
23
|
28 / 1085
|
Supper Club
|
Dale Currie
|
Jackson Yacht Club
|
|
8
|
30
|
26
|
|
64
|
23
|
24
|
11 / 919
|
Tres Locos
|
Kevin Orff
|
Lakewood YC / GBCA
|
|
29
|
29
|
9
|
|
67T
|
24
|
25
|
18 / 1081
|
Cayenne
|
Debby Grimm
|
SYC
|
|
25
|
12
|
30
|
|
67T
|
25
|
26
|
12 / 428
|
Trainwreck
|
Adam Masters
|
Buffalo Yacht Club
|
|
24
|
14
|
29
|
|
67T
|
26
|
27
|
07 / 238
|
Eve N Keeled
|
Jennifer Grant
|
Ft Walton Yacht Club
|
|
19
|
26
|
22
|
|
67T
|
27
|
28
|
16 / 2
|
Hot Ruddered Bum
|
Galen Freeman
|
PPYC & Ft Walton YC
|
|
31
|
9
|
28
|
|
68
|
28
|
29
|
02 / 1100
|
Racine
|
Matt Jordan
|
NOYC
|
|
23
|
31
|
20
|
|
74T
|
29
|
30
|
09 / 8
|
Whistling Wind III
|
Billy Marchal
|
Southern Yacht club
|
|
21
|
28
|
25
|
|
74T
|
30
|
31
|
10 / 1650
|
Voodoo Baby
|
Keith Zars
|
LCYC
|
|
28
|
23
|
23
|
|
74T
|
31
|
32
|
08 / 1501
|
Pressure Drop
|
Mark Foster
|
Corpus Christi YC
|
|
34/DNC
|
34/DNC
|
33/DNC
|
|
101
|
32
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152661