Kerikeri High School wins the 2017 Harken Schools Regatta

by Georgia Witt today at 6:40 am
RNZYS 2017 Harken schools winner Kerikeri - 2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 3 RNZYS Media
The Kerikeri High School team helmed by Frankie Dair and his crew of Alice Autet, Jack Dalbeth-Hudson and Jack Bunce have won the 2017 Harken School Regatta.

The team beat off fierce competition from the other nine teams in tough and immensely close racing today.

Separated by just one point was second overall Marlborough College on 20 points, skippered by Ali Gifford and his crew of Lolo Adams, Toby Gregory and Nick Williams. Hot on their heels in third overall, with 21 points, was Tom Fyfe from Westlake Boys High School, and his crew of Blake Nicholson, Harry Milne and Matt Jacobi.

The racing was extremely close and the fleet was very competitive with the top three teams being separated by a single point. Not far behind in fourth place was Selwyn College skippered by Harry Butler and Rosmini College skippered by Francesco Kayrouz in fifth overall.

Harken schools winners 2017 Kerikeri-1 - 2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 3 © RNZYS Media
Harken schools winners 2017 Kerikeri-1 - 2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 3 © RNZYS Media


Youth Training Programme Coach Guy Pilkington commented “The racing today was very close. It was anybody’s regatta to win going in to the last race“.

Despite conditions earlier this morning not looking very promising the Gold Fleet were able to complete the full five scheduled races. Race Officer Gerald Flynn commented “We were very pleased to complete all of the gold fleets racing this afternoon. It was great to see so many out of town teams and we like to get the maximum amount of races in!”

Harken schools 2017 group - 2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 3 © RNZYS Media
Harken schools 2017 group - 2017 Harken Schools Regatta - Day 3 © RNZYS Media


The Silver Fleet was won by Glendowie College skippered by Jonathan Turnbull and his crew of Claude McKeogh, Sam Liddell and Matthew Brewer. Turnbull commented “We managed to get a good start today and the wind being lighter than it was yesterday was ideal conditions for our team and helped us to sail a good race today”.

Unfortunately due to light winds the race committee was only able to get one race completed due to the cut off time in order to race the gold fleet.

 Today’s Results – Sunday

SCHOOL - GOLD FLEET

SKIPPER

1

2

3

4

5

TOTAL

PLACE

4. Kerikeri High School (red)

Frankie Dair

3

1

4

9

2

19

1st

2. Marlborough College

Ali Gifford

2

5

8

2

3

20

2nd

7. Westlake Boys High School

Tom Fyfe

4

3

9

4

1

21

3rd

8. Selwyn College

Harry Butler

1

7

3

8

6

25

4th

9. Rosmini College

Francesco Kayrouz

5

11

1

1

8

26

5th

6. Kristin School

Jackson Keon

11

2

7

3

5

28

6th

3. Auckland Grammar

Lewis Anderson

11

6

2

5

4

28

7th

10. Takapuna Grammar

Jono Weston

7

4

10

7

9

37

8th

1. Kings College

Jordan Stevenson

8

8

5

6

10

37

9th

5. Whangarei Boys High School

Keiran Ruffel

6

9

6

10

7

38

10th

 

 

 

SCHOOL - SILVER FLEET

SKIPPER

1

 

 

TOTAL

PLACE

3. Gledowie College

Jonathan Turnbull

1

 

 

1

1st

2. Kristin School

Jack Rush

2

 

 

2

2nd

5. Bay of Islands Combined

James Sheldon

3

 

 

3

3rd

4. St. Kentigern College 2

Braydon Bertelson

4

 

 

4

4th

1. Mahurangi College

Matthew Leydon

8

 

 

8

5th

6. St. Kentigern College1

Jack Frewin

8

 

 

8

6th

7. Kerikeri High School (blue)

Chris Geerkens

8

 

 

8

7th

 

