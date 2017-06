Ken's Race to Scotland

by RS Sailing today at 12:06 pmWhen, not if, Ken completes this challenge, he will be only the second person to do so in a single handed dinghy and break the record for the smallest and fastest dinghy to do so. We’re very proud to both Ken and his affectionately named RS Aero, Yoda.If you’ve been following Ken on his Facebook page (@RaceToScotland), you will have seen his video blogs and updates along the way. It looks like an incredible journey so far and with only 150 or so miles left (of over 900 miles to cover in total) we know he’s going to smash the rest of it. You will have also seen his thanks to locals along the way who have lent support – all amazing people.To see the full story of Ken’s journey and see his GPS progress, visit here