Keith Whittemore grips slim advantage at J/24 US National Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:25 am





The locals took charge of Saturday’s first race in winds at six - eight knots: Johnson’s Pearl, Mark Laura’s Baba Louie and Steve Travis’ Spark. The breeze increased a couple knots in the next contest, when Whittemore defeated Bob Kinsman’s Atom Ant and John Mason’s R.Y.L.A.H. at the finish line. The top three of the final battle mirrored the top three overall: Whittemore, Milne and Johnson. The wind picked up to eight - twelve.



Racing concludes Sunday for the 32 teams.















Overall

Sailed: 5, Discards: 0, To count: 5, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Bow # Boat Name Sail # Skipper Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Score Home Port 1st 20 Tundra Rose 5399 Keith Whittemore CYC 1.0 6.0 19.0 1.0 1.0 28.0 28.0 Seattle, WA 2nd 16 Tremendous Slouch 5471 Scott Milne CYC 5.0 11.0 6.0 6.0 2.0 30.0 30.0 Seattle, WA 3rd 15 Pearl 5477 Michael Johnson CYC/SYC 16.0 4.0 1.0 7.0 3.0 31.0 31.0 Edmonds, WA 4th 01 Siesta 5185 Nobuyuki Imai WSC 6.0 2.0 11.0 5.0 7.0 31.0 31.0 Wakayama, Japan 5th 03 5208 Will Welles MDICSC 12.0 1.0 4.0 13.0 5.0 35.0 35.0 Portsmouth, RI 6th 12 Spark 1238 Steve Travis CYC 4.0 22.0 3.0 9.0 4.0 42.0 42.0 Mercer Island, WA 7th 21 Baba Louie 2365 Mark Laura CYC/SYC 13.0 9.0 2.0 11.0 8.0 43.0 43.0 Medina, WA 8th 13 Self Abuse 2845 Harry Dursch CYC 7.0 14.0 9.0 8.0 6.0 44.0 44.0 Bellevue, WA 9th 17 Alternate Facts 5253 Alex Simanis CYC 8.0 8.0 14.0 10.0 13.0 53.0 53.0 Seattle, WA 10th 28 Atom Ant 1980 Bob Kinsman CYC 15.0 7.0 22.0 2.0 10.0 56.0 56.0 Bellevue, WA 11th 19 R.Y.L.A.H. 4339 John Mason CYC/SYC 9.0 12.0 10.0 3.0 30.0 DNS 64.0 64.0 Woodinville, WA 12th 35 ....and your little dog too! 5358 Derek DeCouteau CYC 3.0 16.0 7.0 20.0 19.0 65.0 65.0 Redmond, WA 13th 18 Hair of the Dog 5354 Jakob Lichtenberg CYC 2.0 24.0 27.0 4.0 9.0 66.0 66.0 Redmond, WA 14th 07 Joyride 1890 Wayne Pignolet SSA 14.0 17.0 13.0 15.0 11.0 70.0 70.0 Sandpoint, ID 15th 11 Suspence 3421 Carl Sheath CYC 24.0 10.0 15.0 18.0 14.0 81.0 81.0 Seattle, WA 16th 29 Big Tuna 617 Lucas Laffitte SYC 11.0 21.0 21.0 12.0 16.0 81.0 81.0 Woodway, WA 17th 37 2395 Matt Pistay SYC 10.0 3.0 23.0 19.0 29.0 DNF 84.0 84.0 Seattle, WA 18th 23 Jailbreak 2171 Lydia Volberding CYC 21.0 18.0 8.0 14.0 29.0 DNF 90.0 90.0 Fox Island, WA 19th 30 Dancer 2625 Greg Gale CYC 23.0 13.0 16.0 16.0 25.0 93.0 93.0 Bellevue, WA 20th 38 Irrational 3839 Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow CYC/SYC 17.0 20.0 17.0 28.0 15.0 97.0 97.0 Kent, WA 21st 27 Challenger 4272 Stuart Archer SYS 30.0 5.0 29.0 17.0 17.0 98.0 98.0 Anacortes, WA 22nd 32 Roshambo 3747 Mark Daniel CYC 28.0 15.0 12.0 23.0 27.0 105.0 105.0 Seattle, WA 23rd 33 MouseTrap 4000 Mark Prentice CYC 19.0 19.0 26.0 22.0 20.0 106.0 106.0 Woodinville, WA 24th 05 Garage Sail 674 Tim Sauer NFYC 27.0 29.0 5.0 24.0 23.0 108.0 108.0 Billings, MT 25th 24 Flyer 2854 Scott Galbraith CYC 18.0 26.0 25.0 26.0 22.0 117.0 117.0 Seattle, WA 26th 22 Djinn 3732 Nojan Moshiri CYC 20.0 23.0 28.0 21.0 26.0 118.0 118.0 Seattle, WA 27th 08 Super G 296 Matt Gibbs SSA 22.0 31.0 24.0 27.0 18.0 122.0 122.0 Sandpoint, ID 28th 10 Rhumba Girl 1826 Robert Hyslop SSA 32.0 28.0 18.0 25.0 21.0 124.0 124.0 Spokane, WA 29th 26 Ghost 5322 Phil Brzytwa CYC 25.0 27.0 32.0 29.0 12.0 125.0 125.0 Seattle, WA 30th 31 Habanero 3746 Richard Bustamante CYC 29.0 30.0 20.0 31.0 24.0 134.0 134.0 Lake Forest Park, WA 31st 06 Amuse Bouche 5352 Pete Sauer NFYC 26.0 25.0 31.0 32.0 DNF 30.0 DNS 144.0 144.0 Kalispell, MT 32nd 09 Jester 2505 Al Reuter SSA 31.0 32.0 30.0 30.0 28.0 151.0 151.0 Spokane, WA

