Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Keith Whittemore grips slim advantage at J/24 US National Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:25 am
2017 J/24 US National Championship Christopher Howell
Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose may not have started day two of the J/24 US National Championship on a high note, but he sure ended on one…or two. The Seattle-based skipper went into Saturday with a one-point advantage, but notched a 19 in the opening race. He then promptly added two bullets to now hold a two-point lead going into the last day of the Championship hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. Scott Milne’s Tremendous Slouch moved into second place overall with 30 points, just one ahead of Michael Johnson’s Pearl and Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta (both with 31 points).

2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell



The locals took charge of Saturday’s first race in winds at six - eight knots: Johnson’s Pearl, Mark Laura’s Baba Louie and Steve Travis’ Spark. The breeze increased a couple knots in the next contest, when Whittemore defeated Bob Kinsman’s Atom Ant and John Mason’s R.Y.L.A.H. at the finish line. The top three of the final battle mirrored the top three overall: Whittemore, Milne and Johnson. The wind picked up to eight - twelve.

Racing concludes Sunday for the 32 teams.

2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell


2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell



Overall

Sailed: 5, Discards: 0, To count: 5, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Bow # Boat Name Sail # Skipper Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Score Home Port
1st 20 Tundra Rose 5399 Keith Whittemore CYC 1.0 6.0 19.0 1.0 1.0 28.0 28.0 Seattle, WA
2nd 16 Tremendous Slouch 5471 Scott Milne CYC 5.0 11.0 6.0 6.0 2.0 30.0 30.0 Seattle, WA
3rd 15 Pearl 5477 Michael Johnson CYC/SYC 16.0 4.0 1.0 7.0 3.0 31.0 31.0 Edmonds, WA
4th 01 Siesta 5185 Nobuyuki Imai WSC 6.0 2.0 11.0 5.0 7.0 31.0 31.0 Wakayama, Japan
5th 03   5208 Will Welles MDICSC 12.0 1.0 4.0 13.0 5.0 35.0 35.0 Portsmouth, RI
6th 12 Spark 1238 Steve Travis CYC 4.0 22.0 3.0 9.0 4.0 42.0 42.0 Mercer Island, WA
7th 21 Baba Louie 2365 Mark Laura CYC/SYC 13.0 9.0 2.0 11.0 8.0 43.0 43.0 Medina, WA
8th 13 Self Abuse 2845 Harry Dursch CYC 7.0 14.0 9.0 8.0 6.0 44.0 44.0 Bellevue, WA
9th 17 Alternate Facts 5253 Alex Simanis CYC 8.0 8.0 14.0 10.0 13.0 53.0 53.0 Seattle, WA
10th 28 Atom Ant 1980 Bob Kinsman CYC 15.0 7.0 22.0 2.0 10.0 56.0 56.0 Bellevue, WA
11th 19 R.Y.L.A.H. 4339 John Mason CYC/SYC 9.0 12.0 10.0 3.0 30.0 DNS 64.0 64.0 Woodinville, WA
12th 35 ....and your little dog too! 5358 Derek DeCouteau CYC 3.0 16.0 7.0 20.0 19.0 65.0 65.0 Redmond, WA
13th 18 Hair of the Dog 5354 Jakob Lichtenberg CYC 2.0 24.0 27.0 4.0 9.0 66.0 66.0 Redmond, WA
14th 07 Joyride 1890 Wayne Pignolet SSA 14.0 17.0 13.0 15.0 11.0 70.0 70.0 Sandpoint, ID
15th 11 Suspence 3421 Carl Sheath CYC 24.0 10.0 15.0 18.0 14.0 81.0 81.0 Seattle, WA
16th 29 Big Tuna 617 Lucas Laffitte SYC 11.0 21.0 21.0 12.0 16.0 81.0 81.0 Woodway, WA
17th 37   2395 Matt Pistay SYC 10.0 3.0 23.0 19.0 29.0 DNF 84.0 84.0 Seattle, WA
18th 23 Jailbreak 2171 Lydia Volberding CYC 21.0 18.0 8.0 14.0 29.0 DNF 90.0 90.0 Fox Island, WA
19th 30 Dancer 2625 Greg Gale CYC 23.0 13.0 16.0 16.0 25.0 93.0 93.0 Bellevue, WA
20th 38 Irrational 3839 Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow CYC/SYC 17.0 20.0 17.0 28.0 15.0 97.0 97.0 Kent, WA
21st 27 Challenger 4272 Stuart Archer SYS 30.0 5.0 29.0 17.0 17.0 98.0 98.0 Anacortes, WA
22nd 32 Roshambo 3747 Mark Daniel CYC 28.0 15.0 12.0 23.0 27.0 105.0 105.0 Seattle, WA
23rd 33 MouseTrap 4000 Mark Prentice CYC 19.0 19.0 26.0 22.0 20.0 106.0 106.0 Woodinville, WA
24th 05 Garage Sail 674 Tim Sauer NFYC 27.0 29.0 5.0 24.0 23.0 108.0 108.0 Billings, MT
25th 24 Flyer 2854 Scott Galbraith CYC 18.0 26.0 25.0 26.0 22.0 117.0 117.0 Seattle, WA
26th 22 Djinn 3732 Nojan Moshiri CYC 20.0 23.0 28.0 21.0 26.0 118.0 118.0 Seattle, WA
27th 08 Super G 296 Matt Gibbs SSA 22.0 31.0 24.0 27.0 18.0 122.0 122.0 Sandpoint, ID
28th 10 Rhumba Girl 1826 Robert Hyslop SSA 32.0 28.0 18.0 25.0 21.0 124.0 124.0 Spokane, WA
29th 26 Ghost 5322 Phil Brzytwa CYC 25.0 27.0 32.0 29.0 12.0 125.0 125.0 Seattle, WA
30th 31 Habanero 3746 Richard Bustamante CYC 29.0 30.0 20.0 31.0 24.0 134.0 134.0 Lake Forest Park, WA
31st 06 Amuse Bouche 5352 Pete Sauer NFYC 26.0 25.0 31.0 32.0 DNF 30.0 DNS 144.0 144.0 Kalispell, MT
32nd 09 Jester 2505 Al Reuter SSA 31.0 32.0 30.0 30.0 28.0 151.0 151.0 Spokane, WA
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils combined Monohull-Multihull future
The Volvo Ocean Race has solved the question of whether its future should be monohull or multihull – by opting for both The race announced the next generation of One Design boats – to be introduced in 2019 and designed for use over at least six years ­– as the centrepiece of its vision for the next decade which significantly raises the game in both sporting terms and commercial value.
Posted on 18 May IC37 One-Design to ensure bright future at Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
Unlike Swan 42, which was built to cruise and race both around buoys and offshore, IC37 is purpose-built for competition Production on the IC37, designed by Mills Design with support from KND-Sailing Performance and SDK Structures, will start in the next few months.
Posted on 14 May Volvo Ocean Race - Second VOR team opts for Zhik as clothing partner
Innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team The innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Dongfeng Race team is the second Volvo Ocean Race team to select Zhik to provide their technical clothing for the arduous 45,000nm course that now has two long Southern Ocean legs.
Posted on 9 May Seconds determine Top of the Gulf Regatta winners
Just seconds determined who would have the bragging rights at Ocean Marina Gala Dinner and series prize-giving evening It was proclaimed the “best day of the regatta” by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.
Posted on 8 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May A Few Rays - Go Faster!
How the right sunscreen can make the boat go faster How the right sunscreen can make the boat go faster A good sunscreen is a very necessary part of the sailor’s equipment. When the sunscreen works really well and the sailor using it can do a multi-day regatta without burning or distraction, then that is a piece of equipment worth having.
Posted on 30 Apr World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted on 29 Apr North Sails head North to Mooloolaba
there has been a 70% increase in entries already for the 2017 Etchells Australasian Championship Since the announcement of Line 7 as the naming rights sponsor for the 2017 Etchells Australasian Championship there has been a 80% increase in entries already. No doubt the notion of cool regatta shirts, as well as the ubiquitous on and off the water activities Mooloolaba is synonymous for, has everyone inspired.
Posted on 28 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy