Keith Whittemore grips slim advantage at J/24 US National Championship
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:25 am
Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose may not have started day two of the J/24 US National Championship on a high note, but he sure ended on one…or two. The Seattle-based skipper went into Saturday with a one-point advantage, but notched a 19 in the opening race. He then promptly added two bullets to now hold a two-point lead going into the last day of the Championship hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. Scott Milne’s Tremendous Slouch moved into second place overall with 30 points, just one ahead of Michael Johnson’s Pearl and Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta (both with 31 points).
2017 J/24 US National Championship Christopher Howell
The locals took charge of Saturday’s first race in winds at six - eight knots: Johnson’s Pearl, Mark Laura’s Baba Louie and Steve Travis’ Spark. The breeze increased a couple knots in the next contest, when Whittemore defeated Bob Kinsman’s Atom Ant and John Mason’s R.Y.L.A.H. at the finish line. The top three of the final battle mirrored the top three overall: Whittemore, Milne and Johnson. The wind picked up to eight - twelve.
Racing concludes Sunday for the 32 teams.
Overall
Sailed: 5, Discards: 0, To count: 5, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Bow #
|Boat Name
|Sail #
|Skipper
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|Score
|Home Port
|1st
|20
|Tundra Rose
|5399
|Keith Whittemore
|CYC
|1.0
|6.0
|19.0
|1.0
|1.0
|28.0
|28.0
|Seattle, WA
|2nd
|16
|Tremendous Slouch
|5471
|Scott Milne
|CYC
|5.0
|11.0
|6.0
|6.0
|2.0
|30.0
|30.0
|Seattle, WA
|3rd
|15
|Pearl
|5477
|Michael Johnson
|CYC/SYC
|16.0
|4.0
|1.0
|7.0
|3.0
|31.0
|31.0
|Edmonds, WA
|4th
|01
|Siesta
|5185
|Nobuyuki Imai
|WSC
|6.0
|2.0
|11.0
|5.0
|7.0
|31.0
|31.0
|Wakayama, Japan
|5th
|03
|
|5208
|Will Welles
|MDICSC
|12.0
|1.0
|4.0
|13.0
|5.0
|35.0
|35.0
|Portsmouth, RI
|6th
|12
|Spark
|1238
|Steve Travis
|CYC
|4.0
|22.0
|3.0
|9.0
|4.0
|42.0
|42.0
|Mercer Island, WA
|7th
|21
|Baba Louie
|2365
|Mark Laura
|CYC/SYC
|13.0
|9.0
|2.0
|11.0
|8.0
|43.0
|43.0
|Medina, WA
|8th
|13
|Self Abuse
|2845
|Harry Dursch
|CYC
|7.0
|14.0
|9.0
|8.0
|6.0
|44.0
|44.0
|Bellevue, WA
|9th
|17
|Alternate Facts
|5253
|Alex Simanis
|CYC
|8.0
|8.0
|14.0
|10.0
|13.0
|53.0
|53.0
|Seattle, WA
|10th
|28
|Atom Ant
|1980
|Bob Kinsman
|CYC
|15.0
|7.0
|22.0
|2.0
|10.0
|56.0
|56.0
|Bellevue, WA
|11th
|19
|R.Y.L.A.H.
|4339
|John Mason
|CYC/SYC
|9.0
|12.0
|10.0
|3.0
|30.0 DNS
|64.0
|64.0
|Woodinville, WA
|12th
|35
|....and your little dog too!
|5358
|Derek DeCouteau
|CYC
|3.0
|16.0
|7.0
|20.0
|19.0
|65.0
|65.0
|Redmond, WA
|13th
|18
|Hair of the Dog
|5354
|Jakob Lichtenberg
|CYC
|2.0
|24.0
|27.0
|4.0
|9.0
|66.0
|66.0
|Redmond, WA
|14th
|07
|Joyride
|1890
|Wayne Pignolet
|SSA
|14.0
|17.0
|13.0
|15.0
|11.0
|70.0
|70.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|15th
|11
|Suspence
|3421
|Carl Sheath
|CYC
|24.0
|10.0
|15.0
|18.0
|14.0
|81.0
|81.0
|Seattle, WA
|16th
|29
|Big Tuna
|617
|Lucas Laffitte
|SYC
|11.0
|21.0
|21.0
|12.0
|16.0
|81.0
|81.0
|Woodway, WA
|17th
|37
|
|2395
|Matt Pistay
|SYC
|10.0
|3.0
|23.0
|19.0
|29.0 DNF
|84.0
|84.0
|Seattle, WA
|18th
|23
|Jailbreak
|2171
|Lydia Volberding
|CYC
|21.0
|18.0
|8.0
|14.0
|29.0 DNF
|90.0
|90.0
|Fox Island, WA
|19th
|30
|Dancer
|2625
|Greg Gale
|CYC
|23.0
|13.0
|16.0
|16.0
|25.0
|93.0
|93.0
|Bellevue, WA
|20th
|38
|Irrational
|3839
|Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow
|CYC/SYC
|17.0
|20.0
|17.0
|28.0
|15.0
|97.0
|97.0
|Kent, WA
|21st
|27
|Challenger
|4272
|Stuart Archer
|SYS
|30.0
|5.0
|29.0
|17.0
|17.0
|98.0
|98.0
|Anacortes, WA
|22nd
|32
|Roshambo
|3747
|Mark Daniel
|CYC
|28.0
|15.0
|12.0
|23.0
|27.0
|105.0
|105.0
|Seattle, WA
|23rd
|33
|MouseTrap
|4000
|Mark Prentice
|CYC
|19.0
|19.0
|26.0
|22.0
|20.0
|106.0
|106.0
|Woodinville, WA
|24th
|05
|Garage Sail
|674
|Tim Sauer
|NFYC
|27.0
|29.0
|5.0
|24.0
|23.0
|108.0
|108.0
|Billings, MT
|25th
|24
|Flyer
|2854
|Scott Galbraith
|CYC
|18.0
|26.0
|25.0
|26.0
|22.0
|117.0
|117.0
|Seattle, WA
|26th
|22
|Djinn
|3732
|Nojan Moshiri
|CYC
|20.0
|23.0
|28.0
|21.0
|26.0
|118.0
|118.0
|Seattle, WA
|27th
|08
|Super G
|296
|Matt Gibbs
|SSA
|22.0
|31.0
|24.0
|27.0
|18.0
|122.0
|122.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|28th
|10
|Rhumba Girl
|1826
|Robert Hyslop
|SSA
|32.0
|28.0
|18.0
|25.0
|21.0
|124.0
|124.0
|Spokane, WA
|29th
|26
|Ghost
|5322
|Phil Brzytwa
|CYC
|25.0
|27.0
|32.0
|29.0
|12.0
|125.0
|125.0
|Seattle, WA
|30th
|31
|Habanero
|3746
|Richard Bustamante
|CYC
|29.0
|30.0
|20.0
|31.0
|24.0
|134.0
|134.0
|Lake Forest Park, WA
|31st
|06
|Amuse Bouche
|5352
|Pete Sauer
|NFYC
|26.0
|25.0
|31.0
|32.0 DNF
|30.0 DNS
|144.0
|144.0
|Kalispell, MT
|32nd
|09
|Jester
|2505
|Al Reuter
|SSA
|31.0
|32.0
|30.0
|30.0
|28.0
|151.0
|151.0
|Spokane, WA
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153950