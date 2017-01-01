Keith Whittemore claims J/24 US National Championship

Overall Results:



Sailed: 9, Discards: 1, To count: 8, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Bow # Boat Name Sail # Skipper Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Total Score Home Port 1st 20 Tundra Rose 5399 Keith Whittemore CYC 1.0 6.0 18.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 (30.0 DNF) 61.0 31.0 Seattle, WA 2nd 03 5208 Will Welles MDICSC 12.0 1.0 4.0 13.0 5.0 2.0 1.0 (17.0) 1.0 56.0 39.0 Portsmouth, RI 3rd 01 Siesta 5185 Nobuyuki Imai WSC 6.0 2.0 (20.0 SCP30) 5.0 7.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 59.0 39.0 Wakayama, Japan 4th 15 Pearl 5477 Michael Johnson CYC/SYC (16.0) 4.0 1.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 7.0 5.0 3.0 56.0 40.0 Edmonds, WA 5th 16 Tremendous Slouch 5471 Scott Milne CYC 5.0 11.0 6.0 6.0 2.0 (13.0) 5.0 11.0 2.0 61.0 48.0 Seattle, WA 6th 21 Baba Louie 2365 Mark Laura CYC/SYC 13.0 9.0 2.0 11.0 8.0 4.0 (15.0) 2.0 10.0 74.0 59.0 Medina, WA 7th 12 Spark 1238 Steve Travis CYC 4.0 (22.0) 3.0 9.0 4.0 11.0 4.0 16.0 12.0 85.0 63.0 Mercer Island, WA 8th 13 Self Abuse 2845 Harry Dursch CYC 7.0 (14.0) 8.0 8.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 3.0 13.0 77.0 63.0 Bellevue, WA 9th 28 Atom Ant 1980 Bob Kinsman CYC 15.0 7.0 (21.0) 2.0 10.0 7.0 14.0 18.0 4.0 98.0 77.0 Bellevue, WA 10th 18 Hair of the Dog 5354 Jakob Lichtenberg CYC 2.0 24.0 (26.0) 4.0 9.0 17.0 6.0 19.0 7.0 114.0 88.0 Redmond, WA 11th 11 Suspence 3421 Carl Sheath CYC (24.0) 10.0 14.0 18.0 14.0 6.0 13.0 6.0 8.0 113.0 89.0 Seattle, WA 12th 17 Alternate Facts 5253 Alex Simanis CYC 8.0 8.0 13.0 10.0 13.0 16.0 11.0 14.0 (23.0) 116.0 93.0 Seattle, WA 13th 07 Joyride 1890 Wayne Pignolet SSA 14.0 17.0 12.0 15.0 11.0 14.0 9.0 9.0 (24.0) 125.0 101.0 Sandpoint, ID 14th 19 R.Y.L.A.H. 4339 John Mason CYC/SYC 9.0 12.0 9.0 3.0 (31.0 DNS) 18.0 26.0 12.0 25.0 145.0 114.0 Woodinville, WA 15th 35 ....and your little dog too! 5358 Derek DeCouteau CYC 3.0 16.0 (33.0 DSQ) 20.0 19.0 12.0 8.0 22.0 15.0 148.0 115.0 Redmond, WA 16th 29 Big Tuna 617 Lucas Laffitte SYC 11.0 (21.0) 20.0 12.0 16.0 5.0 16.0 20.0 17.0 138.0 117.0 Woodway, WA 17th 23 Jailbreak 2171 Lydia Volberding CYC 21.0 18.0 7.0 14.0 (30.0 DNF) 20.0 17.0 10.0 21.0 158.0 128.0 Fox Island, WA 18th 30 Dancer 2625 Greg Gale CYC 23.0 13.0 15.0 16.0 (25.0) 19.0 18.0 21.0 6.0 156.0 131.0 Bellevue, WA 19th 27 Challenger 4272 Stuart Archer SYS (30.0) 5.0 28.0 17.0 17.0 22.0 23.0 8.0 26.0 176.0 146.0 Anacortes, WA 20th 24 Flyer 2854 Scott Galbraith CYC 18.0 (26.0) 24.0 26.0 22.0 15.0 20.0 7.0 20.0 178.0 152.0 Seattle, WA 21st 38 Irrational 3839 Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow CYC/SYC 17.0 20.0 16.0 28.0 15.0 25.0 (29.0) 24.0 16.0 190.0 161.0 Kent, WA 22nd 37 2395 Matt Pistay SYC 10.0 3.0 22.0 19.0 13.5 RDG (33.0 DNC) 33.0 DNC 33.0 DNC 31.0 DNC 197.5 164.5 Seattle, WA 23rd 33 MouseTrap 4000 Mark Prentice CYC 19.0 19.0 25.0 22.0 20.0 (29.0) 21.0 15.0 29.0 199.0 170.0 Woodinville, WA 24th 05 Garage Sail 674 Tim Sauer NFYC 27.0 29.0 5.0 24.0 23.0 (31.0) 19.0 31.0 14.0 203.0 172.0 Billings, MT 25th 10 Rhumba Girl 1826 Robert Hyslop SSA (32.0) 28.0 17.0 25.0 21.0 21.0 25.0 27.0 11.0 207.0 175.0 Spokane, WA 26th 32 Roshambo 3747 Mark Daniel CYC 28.0 15.0 11.0 23.0 27.0 23.0 24.0 26.0 (31.0 DNS) 208.0 177.0 Seattle, WA 27th 06 Amuse Bouche 5352 Pete Sauer NFYC 26.0 25.0 30.0 (32.0 DNF) 31.0 DNS 9.0 12.0 23.0 22.0 210.0 178.0 Kalispell, MT 28th 26 Ghost 5322 Phil Brzytwa CYC 25.0 27.0 (31.0) 29.0 12.0 27.0 27.0 13.0 19.0 210.0 179.0 Seattle, WA 29th 31 Habanero 3746 Richard Bustamante CYC 29.0 30.0 19.0 (31.0) 24.0 24.0 22.0 30.0 5.0 214.0 183.0 Lake Forest Park, WA 30th 08 Super G 296 Matt Gibbs SSA 22.0 (31.0) 23.0 27.0 18.0 28.0 28.0 28.0 18.0 223.0 192.0 Sandpoint, ID 31st 22 Djinn 3732 Nojan Moshiri CYC 20.0 23.0 27.0 21.0 26.0 (30.0) 30.0 29.0 27.0 233.0 203.0 Seattle, WA 32nd 09 Jester 2505 Al Reuter SSA 31.0 (32.0) 29.0 30.0 28.0 26.0 31.0 25.0 28.0 260.0 228.0 Spokane, WA

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 4:20 amReigning US National Champion Will Welles launched up the standings with two bullets on the day to claim second place on a tie-breaker over Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta (both with 39 points to Whittemore’s 31).Thirty-two teams completed nine races over the three-day event. Sunday’s race winners were Whittemore (twice) and Welles (twice).1. Keith Whittemore, Tundra Rose, Seattle, WA, 1, 6, 18, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, (30 DNF)—312. Will Welles, Portsmouth, RI, 12, 1, 4, 13, 5, 2, 1, (17), 1—393. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, Wakayama, Japan, 6, 2, (20 SCP30), 5, 7, 3, 3, 4, 9—394. Michael Johnson, Pearl, Edmonds, WA, (16), 4, 1, 7, 3, 10, 7, 5, 3—405. Scott Milne, Tremendous Slouch, Seattle, WA, 5, 11, 6, 6, 2, (13), 5, 11, 2—48