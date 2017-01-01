Keith Whittemore claims J/24 US National Championship
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 4:20 am
Of the nine races completed at the J/24 US National Championship, Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose won five of them. Four races were completed on Sunday, but after tallying a one, two, one in the first three, Whittemore and crew of Shelby Milne, Brian Thomas, Kevin Downey and Mark Rodgers could head for shore as Champions at their local Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle.
2017 J/24 US National Championship Christopher Howell
Reigning US National Champion Will Welles launched up the standings with two bullets on the day to claim second place on a tie-breaker over Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta (both with 39 points to Whittemore’s 31).
Thirty-two teams completed nine races over the three-day event. Sunday’s race winners were Whittemore (twice) and Welles (twice).
Top five:
1. Keith Whittemore, Tundra Rose, Seattle, WA, 1, 6, 18, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, (30 DNF)—31
2. Will Welles, Portsmouth, RI, 12, 1, 4, 13, 5, 2, 1, (17), 1—39
3. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, Wakayama, Japan, 6, 2, (20 SCP30), 5, 7, 3, 3, 4, 9—39
4. Michael Johnson, Pearl, Edmonds, WA, (16), 4, 1, 7, 3, 10, 7, 5, 3—40
5. Scott Milne, Tremendous Slouch, Seattle, WA, 5, 11, 6, 6, 2, (13), 5, 11, 2—48
Overall Results:
Sailed: 9, Discards: 1, To count: 8, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Bow #
|Boat Name
|Sail #
|Skipper
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Total
|Score
|Home Port
|1st
|20
|Tundra Rose
|5399
|Keith Whittemore
|CYC
|1.0
|6.0
|18.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|(30.0 DNF)
|61.0
|31.0
|Seattle, WA
|2nd
|03
|
|5208
|Will Welles
|MDICSC
|12.0
|1.0
|4.0
|13.0
|5.0
|2.0
|1.0
|(17.0)
|1.0
|56.0
|39.0
|Portsmouth, RI
|3rd
|01
|Siesta
|5185
|Nobuyuki Imai
|WSC
|6.0
|2.0
|(20.0 SCP30)
|5.0
|7.0
|3.0
|3.0
|4.0
|9.0
|59.0
|39.0
|Wakayama, Japan
|4th
|15
|Pearl
|5477
|Michael Johnson
|CYC/SYC
|(16.0)
|4.0
|1.0
|7.0
|3.0
|10.0
|7.0
|5.0
|3.0
|56.0
|40.0
|Edmonds, WA
|5th
|16
|Tremendous Slouch
|5471
|Scott Milne
|CYC
|5.0
|11.0
|6.0
|6.0
|2.0
|(13.0)
|5.0
|11.0
|2.0
|61.0
|48.0
|Seattle, WA
|6th
|21
|Baba Louie
|2365
|Mark Laura
|CYC/SYC
|13.0
|9.0
|2.0
|11.0
|8.0
|4.0
|(15.0)
|2.0
|10.0
|74.0
|59.0
|Medina, WA
|7th
|12
|Spark
|1238
|Steve Travis
|CYC
|4.0
|(22.0)
|3.0
|9.0
|4.0
|11.0
|4.0
|16.0
|12.0
|85.0
|63.0
|Mercer Island, WA
|8th
|13
|Self Abuse
|2845
|Harry Dursch
|CYC
|7.0
|(14.0)
|8.0
|8.0
|6.0
|8.0
|10.0
|3.0
|13.0
|77.0
|63.0
|Bellevue, WA
|9th
|28
|Atom Ant
|1980
|Bob Kinsman
|CYC
|15.0
|7.0
|(21.0)
|2.0
|10.0
|7.0
|14.0
|18.0
|4.0
|98.0
|77.0
|Bellevue, WA
|10th
|18
|Hair of the Dog
|5354
|Jakob Lichtenberg
|CYC
|2.0
|24.0
|(26.0)
|4.0
|9.0
|17.0
|6.0
|19.0
|7.0
|114.0
|88.0
|Redmond, WA
|11th
|11
|Suspence
|3421
|Carl Sheath
|CYC
|(24.0)
|10.0
|14.0
|18.0
|14.0
|6.0
|13.0
|6.0
|8.0
|113.0
|89.0
|Seattle, WA
|12th
|17
|Alternate Facts
|5253
|Alex Simanis
|CYC
|8.0
|8.0
|13.0
|10.0
|13.0
|16.0
|11.0
|14.0
|(23.0)
|116.0
|93.0
|Seattle, WA
|13th
|07
|Joyride
|1890
|Wayne Pignolet
|SSA
|14.0
|17.0
|12.0
|15.0
|11.0
|14.0
|9.0
|9.0
|(24.0)
|125.0
|101.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|14th
|19
|R.Y.L.A.H.
|4339
|John Mason
|CYC/SYC
|9.0
|12.0
|9.0
|3.0
|(31.0 DNS)
|18.0
|26.0
|12.0
|25.0
|145.0
|114.0
|Woodinville, WA
|15th
|35
|....and your little dog too!
|5358
|Derek DeCouteau
|CYC
|3.0
|16.0
|(33.0 DSQ)
|20.0
|19.0
|12.0
|8.0
|22.0
|15.0
|148.0
|115.0
|Redmond, WA
|16th
|29
|Big Tuna
|617
|Lucas Laffitte
|SYC
|11.0
|(21.0)
|20.0
|12.0
|16.0
|5.0
|16.0
|20.0
|17.0
|138.0
|117.0
|Woodway, WA
|17th
|23
|Jailbreak
|2171
|Lydia Volberding
|CYC
|21.0
|18.0
|7.0
|14.0
|(30.0 DNF)
|20.0
|17.0
|10.0
|21.0
|158.0
|128.0
|Fox Island, WA
|18th
|30
|Dancer
|2625
|Greg Gale
|CYC
|23.0
|13.0
|15.0
|16.0
|(25.0)
|19.0
|18.0
|21.0
|6.0
|156.0
|131.0
|Bellevue, WA
|19th
|27
|Challenger
|4272
|Stuart Archer
|SYS
|(30.0)
|5.0
|28.0
|17.0
|17.0
|22.0
|23.0
|8.0
|26.0
|176.0
|146.0
|Anacortes, WA
|20th
|24
|Flyer
|2854
|Scott Galbraith
|CYC
|18.0
|(26.0)
|24.0
|26.0
|22.0
|15.0
|20.0
|7.0
|20.0
|178.0
|152.0
|Seattle, WA
|21st
|38
|Irrational
|3839
|Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow
|CYC/SYC
|17.0
|20.0
|16.0
|28.0
|15.0
|25.0
|(29.0)
|24.0
|16.0
|190.0
|161.0
|Kent, WA
|22nd
|37
|
|2395
|Matt Pistay
|SYC
|10.0
|3.0
|22.0
|19.0
|13.5 RDG
|(33.0 DNC)
|33.0 DNC
|33.0 DNC
|31.0 DNC
|197.5
|164.5
|Seattle, WA
|23rd
|33
|MouseTrap
|4000
|Mark Prentice
|CYC
|19.0
|19.0
|25.0
|22.0
|20.0
|(29.0)
|21.0
|15.0
|29.0
|199.0
|170.0
|Woodinville, WA
|24th
|05
|Garage Sail
|674
|Tim Sauer
|NFYC
|27.0
|29.0
|5.0
|24.0
|23.0
|(31.0)
|19.0
|31.0
|14.0
|203.0
|172.0
|Billings, MT
|25th
|10
|Rhumba Girl
|1826
|Robert Hyslop
|SSA
|(32.0)
|28.0
|17.0
|25.0
|21.0
|21.0
|25.0
|27.0
|11.0
|207.0
|175.0
|Spokane, WA
|26th
|32
|Roshambo
|3747
|Mark Daniel
|CYC
|28.0
|15.0
|11.0
|23.0
|27.0
|23.0
|24.0
|26.0
|(31.0 DNS)
|208.0
|177.0
|Seattle, WA
|27th
|06
|Amuse Bouche
|5352
|Pete Sauer
|NFYC
|26.0
|25.0
|30.0
|(32.0 DNF)
|31.0 DNS
|9.0
|12.0
|23.0
|22.0
|210.0
|178.0
|Kalispell, MT
|28th
|26
|Ghost
|5322
|Phil Brzytwa
|CYC
|25.0
|27.0
|(31.0)
|29.0
|12.0
|27.0
|27.0
|13.0
|19.0
|210.0
|179.0
|Seattle, WA
|29th
|31
|Habanero
|3746
|Richard Bustamante
|CYC
|29.0
|30.0
|19.0
|(31.0)
|24.0
|24.0
|22.0
|30.0
|5.0
|214.0
|183.0
|Lake Forest Park, WA
|30th
|08
|Super G
|296
|Matt Gibbs
|SSA
|22.0
|(31.0)
|23.0
|27.0
|18.0
|28.0
|28.0
|28.0
|18.0
|223.0
|192.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|31st
|22
|Djinn
|3732
|Nojan Moshiri
|CYC
|20.0
|23.0
|27.0
|21.0
|26.0
|(30.0)
|30.0
|29.0
|27.0
|233.0
|203.0
|Seattle, WA
|32nd
|09
|Jester
|2505
|Al Reuter
|SSA
|31.0
|(32.0)
|29.0
|30.0
|28.0
|26.0
|31.0
|25.0
|28.0
|260.0
|228.0
|Spokane, WA
