KZ Racefurlers make mark on Volvo Ocean Race, GC32's, TP52's and more

KZ Furlers will be used in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © Amalia Infante / Volvo Ocean Race KZ Furlers will be used in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © Amalia Infante / Volvo Ocean Race

by James Gordon today at 2:07 pmKZ Racefurlers has once again been selected as the Furler of choice for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18. This news builds on our longstanding relationship with the Volvo Ocean Race, and we look forward to working with the Boatyard and the teams again to ensure that they have the best furling gear available to race around the world with the confidence in a strong and reliable product.KZ Racefurlers manufactured all parts and accessories for the boats at our state of the art facility in Auckland in the early months of 2017, with assembly taking place in March for an early April delivery to the Boatyard in Lisbon.Also keeping us busy have been the GC32 class foiling Cats with multiple teams choosing KZ Racefurlers as their furler of choice for racing in both the Extreme Sailing Series and the GC32 Racing Tour 2017.



KZ Racefurlers are proud to sponsor the NZL Extreme Sailing team who compete on the Extreme Sailing Series Circuit. We look forward to working together with the team to develop our products to meet the demands of the high octane racing circuits.



KZ has also been busy supplying to the TP52 teams competing on the 52 Super Series Circuit, with most teams choosing the KZ under-deck furlers and head swivels for their staysail systems, also supporting various teams with small custom machined parts.



High profile race teams such as ‘Black Jack 100’ and ‘Highland Fling’ also have new KZ Racefurlers for their prospective seasons ahead, both opting for new Furlers, Head Swivels and Integrators in the 15-20T SWL range.







As well as supplying the teams, KZ Racefurlers continue to supply a wide range of products to the major sailmaker brands such as Tack and Head Plates, Composite Sail Hanks and Thimbles for wound cable ends. Together with these products, large sales of the Furlers go through our friends at North Sails and Doyle Sails worldwide, and we thank them for the continued support and exposure of our product.



At KZ Racefurlers we service a wide range of yachts from small trailer yachts through to the worlds largest Super Yachts.



The appointment of James Gordon to manage the Racefurlers brand has seen a seamless transition from Managing Director Rick Hackett. Our Customers now have ease of access to all sales and support through James for all Racefurlers enquiries for all new sales and service support.



For more information on our wide range of products, please visit www.kzracefurlers.com





