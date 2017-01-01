KELME City Club Open Regatta completed successfully

by Jing Xin today at 4:28 amCity Clubs Open Regatta International, known as CCOR, started its first event in 2010 and this is her eighth year in 2017. As a professional organized sailing event, CCOR is the legacy of 2008 Olympic Games. It’s not only a sailing event, but also a sailing festival, filled with the elements of multicultural, entertainment, passion and joy.





This year, there are five fleet racing events and three radio sailing events in CCOR. The fleet racing classes are FE26, FE28R, FE19R, and Open Group A and B which uses the World Sailing – international empirical handicap scheme. 72 teams and more than 340 sailors competed together. Among them, FE19R is the new class to be introduced in eighth CCOR and the champion of this class will win the boat home. The super prize attracted professional sailors from all over the world to competing together. Finally, Heqirenjia Sailing Team got the boat.









Mr. SU Ke, executive secretary-general of Chinese Yachting Association talked about the event this year, ‘One interesting point of CCOR is the diversity of competition classes. The organizer constantly bring forth new ideas in this regatta, aiming to create a fair and professional platform for sailors.’



‘CCOR takes the goal of creating a century event and expressing sailing culture.’ said Mr. QU Chun, the regatta founder, also the principal of China Marine Sports School, ‘After last year’s attempt, this year we have added new classes in the regatta and made considerable progress in race management.









Radio sailing is open to both adult and youth, including fleet racing and team racing(4X4), which will be full of interesting. FE19R is a new class and the prize is amazing. We will learn lessons from it and summarize our experiences to produce an even better regatta. We hope CCOR will be further refined and become more professional year by year. Our goal is to attract entries from all over the world.’



Next year, there will be more big keelboat classes. For example, Class First 40 will be back. It has been absence for two years. The organizer believe that there will be more international teams taking participate in the regatta both in keelboat and radio sailing.



See you, my friends! Let’s look forward to ninth CCOR 2018! See you next year.

























