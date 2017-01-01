K6 National Championship WPNSA – Overall

Please select your home edition
by Dave Hall today at 12:16 pm
Some of the K6 gang at 2017 Nationals, WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield
Weymouth harbour greeted the K6 fleet for their championship on the Friday with a full 40 knots blowing over the wall.

After a couple of hours wait and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength it was decided to postpone and make an early start the following day. So it was all off to the Red Lion in Weymouth and then a fabulous Italian meal at Oil Porto in the old brewery building. We’ll draw a veil over those who then hit the nightclub.

Saturday dawned with a stiff breeze but good enough to get some good and what turned out to be spectacular racing.

With a few new faces in the fleet no one quite knew how the order would turn out, however it was three past champions who were soon seen at the front of the fleet battling it out.

The Ems prepare for a wild sail, with youngest fleet member, Laura – K6 National Championship WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield
The efficient race team at WPNSA turned around five 40-minute race in quick succession. The racing was tight and one mistake such as a broach or bad hoist quickly meant a loss of places. Mistakes were aplenty with Lawrence and Luka missing the finishing mark, Dave Hall’s team broaching just before the finish line and Neil Fulcher’s team twisting and dragging their spinnaker just to mention a few.

At the end of the day a tired but happy fleet returned with Dave, Paul & Ellie tying for first with Lawrence and Luka.

Saturday evening was spent at the ‘Boat that Rocks’ with the fleet enjoying fish and chips and a good chat.

The Champs - Dave, Ellie and Paul – K6 National Championship WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield
The forecast for Sunday was looking bleak with an increasing wind through the morning, an early start was planned with the intention of getting a race or two in before the strong wind kicked in. With the wind building even before the new start time it was decided that there would be no sailing leaving Dave, Paul & Ellie as winners on countback.

No.

Sail No.

Crew

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

Total

Nett

1

220

Dave Hall, Ellie Burrows, Paul Constable

2

(4)

1

2

1

10

6

2

159

 Lawrence Crispin, Luka Crispin 1 6 2 1 2 12 6

3

222

Neil Fulcher, Harry Clarke, Dylan Wells

3

1

4

(13 RET)

3

24

11

4

208

 Martin Wedge, Scott Allen, Debbie Jarvis 4 (7) 3 3 6 23 16

5

216

Peter Kirkby, Richard Barker, Fran Gifford

6

2

5

4

(13 RET)

30

17

6

214

 Neil Davidson, Andrew Yonge, Mike Jaffe 5 (9) 6 5 5 30 21

7

122

John Tabor, Grant Blake

7

3

(10)

9

8

37

27

8

189

 Tim Williams, Bob Clements, Ross Lonsdale (11) 8 8 6 7 40 29

9

172

Mike Truman, Martin Gibson, Stewart Pegum

8

5

9

8

(10)

40

33

10

114

 Tony Harper, Steve Watson (10) 10 7 7 9 43 33

11

166

Fraser Elms, Georgie Smith, Laura Elms

9

11

(13 RET)

13 DNS

4

50

37

12

213

 Nick Jones, Steve Dewberry (13 RET) 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 65 52
