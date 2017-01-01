K6 National Championship WPNSA – Overall

Some of the K6 gang at 2017 Nationals, WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield Some of the K6 gang at 2017 Nationals, WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield

by Dave Hall today at 12:16 pmAfter a couple of hours wait and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength it was decided to postpone and make an early start the following day. So it was all off to the Red Lion in Weymouth and then a fabulous Italian meal at Oil Porto in the old brewery building. We’ll draw a veil over those who then hit the nightclub.Saturday dawned with a stiff breeze but good enough to get some good and what turned out to be spectacular racing.With a few new faces in the fleet no one quite knew how the order would turn out, however it was three past champions who were soon seen at the front of the fleet battling it out.





The efficient race team at WPNSA turned around five 40-minute race in quick succession. The racing was tight and one mistake such as a broach or bad hoist quickly meant a loss of places. Mistakes were aplenty with Lawrence and Luka missing the finishing mark, Dave Hall’s team broaching just before the finish line and Neil Fulcher’s team twisting and dragging their spinnaker just to mention a few.



At the end of the day a tired but happy fleet returned with Dave, Paul & Ellie tying for first with Lawrence and Luka.



Saturday evening was spent at the ‘Boat that Rocks’ with the fleet enjoying fish and chips and a good chat.









The forecast for Sunday was looking bleak with an increasing wind through the morning, an early start was planned with the intention of getting a race or two in before the strong wind kicked in. With the wind building even before the new start time it was decided that there would be no sailing leaving Dave, Paul & Ellie as winners on countback.





No. Sail No. Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett 1 220 Dave Hall, Ellie Burrows, Paul Constable 2 (4) 1 2 1 10 6 2 159 Lawrence Crispin, Luka Crispin 1 6 2 1 2 12 6 3 222 Neil Fulcher, Harry Clarke, Dylan Wells 3 1 4 (13 RET) 3 24 11 4 208 Martin Wedge, Scott Allen, Debbie Jarvis 4 (7) 3 3 6 23 16 5 216 Peter Kirkby, Richard Barker, Fran Gifford 6 2 5 4 (13 RET) 30 17 6 214 Neil Davidson, Andrew Yonge, Mike Jaffe 5 (9) 6 5 5 30 21 7 122 John Tabor, Grant Blake 7 3 (10) 9 8 37 27 8 189 Tim Williams, Bob Clements, Ross Lonsdale (11) 8 8 6 7 40 29 9 172 Mike Truman, Martin Gibson, Stewart Pegum 8 5 9 8 (10) 40 33 10 114 Tony Harper, Steve Watson (10) 10 7 7 9 43 33 11 166 Fraser Elms, Georgie Smith, Laura Elms 9 11 (13 RET) 13 DNS 4 50 37 12 213 Nick Jones, Steve Dewberry (13 RET) 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 13 DNS 65 52

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157216