K6 Class Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

by Nick Jones today at 3:01 pm
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
The Aldeburgh YC on the Suffolk coast hosted the first 2017 season K6 Open meeting over the weekend of 13/14 May. The next fixture is also on the East coast at Stone SC on the Blackwater in early June followed by the bi-annual expedition to Lake Garda for a full week’s racing – with Vipers – over the last week of June. The Nationals are at Weymouth in September.

Despite some last minute absentees the home fleet and visitors enjoyed some great racing and cracking conditions on the River Alde, with the windward leewards being relatively easily set downriver from the Club to suit a generally southerly breeze.

K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford



With air temperature up, a flood tide until the last race of the afternoon and a good deal of sunshine the stage was set for some enjoyable competition leaving only the banks to trap the unwary!

All six races were sailed – three per session – and Race Officer Simon Fulford set true courses for each start but with shifts intervening in race one (so shortened to two laps) and race five when the conditions went light and fickle.

K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford



Lawrence and Luka Crispin gave the other competitors a master class and recorded five bullets and a third place while the rest of the fleet all had their moments in the lime light or touching the bank which with building tide was fatal. Of the other boats locals Nick Jones and Keith Ballantine were the most consistent to claim second place on the series but all boats enjoyed close racing throughout.

K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford



The Club hosted a convivial dinner for competitors on Saturday evening - when the enhancement to the Club House afforded by the new ‘Riverview’ extension (under construction and nearing completion) could be fully appreciated - and most of the team were wearing large smiles by prize giving early on Sunday afternoon.

K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford


K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford
K6 Open Meeting at Aldeburgh Yacht Club © Simon Fulford

Posted on 17 May
