July Ocean Regatta for Mooloolaba

Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club

by Sunshine Coast Yacht Club today at 12:04 pmOwners, Mal and Kelly White have chosen SCOR 2017 (Performance Spinnaker division) as their first hit out in their newly acquired boat. Mal wasa crew member on Bob Robertson's yacht 'Bravo' during its 2016 Sydney to Hobart Division win.Competing against Top Gear in the Performance Spinnaker division will be the first local entry, The Liquidator, a Farr half tonner.Locals Trevor and Deb Gourlaywere Club Champions last year andwon SCOR in 2015.Liquidator has a very impressive history having won an Australian Half Tonner Championship, sailed in the Sydney to Hobart.The Liquidator has been sailed on by great sailors such as Chris Harmeson - Wild Oats Helmsman, Chick Moran - Skipper of Endeavour a J Class yacht, Mike Fletcher- Australian Olympic Coach, the Beashels and Hugh Treharne.The Frank Hurd Trophy will be awarded for overall race performance at SCOR.One of Mooloolaba’s most memorable sailors, Frank Hurd was an old school Yachtie who chased the SCOR title with a passion. Peter Hollis, a current member of SCYC sailed with Frank and attested to his sailing skills and camaraderie.Now in its fourth year of reintroduction, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club offers SCOR as an event that welcomes the serious IRC/ORCi racer, PHS and Multihulls and not forgetting those who choose to compete without spinnakers.Held from July 15-19 with a mix of windward/leeward, bay races and coastal courses.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154188