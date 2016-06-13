Jules Verne Trophy - Catch record breaking finish of IDEC Sport - LIVE

- IDEC Sport - Jules Verne Trophy attempt 2016/17 © IDEC Sport - IDEC Sport - Jules Verne Trophy attempt 2016/17 © IDEC Sport

by IDEC Sport today at 9:35 amSébastien Audigane said this morning that they were “climbing up and down the slopes off Lisbon.”350 miles from Cape Finisterre, Francis Joyon and his men are on the final stretch of their round the world voyage. Sailing at more than 30 knots, they are clocking up the miles and making it look very easy. They are still expected Thursday morning local time at 0300-0400hrs, at the finish line off Ushant, where they will grab the prestigious outright round the world record after just over forty days of sailing.“Under slightly starry skies, pushed along by a strong southerly, IDEC SPORT is climbing up and down the slopes off Lisbon. We’re on the home strait towards the coast of Finistère. The wind is expected to veer in the Bay of Biscay. The final night of reaching looks rough and wet. For the moment, we are sailing quickly but safely. The seas are not too heavy and we are managing to get some sleep. Everything is fine aboard our mighty race boat.”













