Jubilee Huntingfield Cup Regatta - A historic event for RPAYC

Jubilee Huntingfield Cup Regatta 2017 NSW Jubilees

by NSW Jubilees today at 5:28 amJubilee yachts were the formation class of RPAYC on Pittwater in 1938. The story of the Jubes and RPAYC go back to the mid-1930s when a RPAYC Member, JR Dingle, donated five hundred pounds to the club on condition that they did not sell Green Point (our lovely site) but instead used the money to build improvements on the vacant land and adopt the Jubilee Class for racing on Pittwater. This offer was accepted.The first race was held on the 17th of December 1938 when 14 Jubilees competed. The Jubilees formed the backbone of RPAYC racing on Pittwater in these early days. The Huntingfield Cup has been contested annually since 1946 alternating between NSW and Victoria. So it is most fitting that RPAYC will host the Huntingfield Cup, which is the equivalent of the Jubilees National Championship, from January the 21st to 23rd 2017.There is a lot of interest in this event and the Jubilee Members of RPAYC are expecting around 15 to 20 yachts made up of local boats plus boats from both Victoria and Queensland.The Jubilee is strictly a one design simple yacht 18ft LOA and weighs in at just on one tonne. They are stoutly built with lots of lead under the floor boards, a small jib, large main, plus a spinnaker. It is a very stable boat designed to race in up to 30 knots. Some describe them like an old man’s 18 footer!Due to their very strict one design the Jubilees enjoy very close racing with only seconds separating them across the finishing line.There are a couple of local boats that may be available to sail so if any member is interested in getting a crew together and using one of the boats available let the sailing office know.The Club is endeavouring to make spectator boats available and if any Member has a boat they can take out on any day of the cup for this purpose please contact David Bray on 0406 9999 77 or email nswjubilees@gmail.com.