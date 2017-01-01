Please select your home edition
Jubilee Australian Championship images by Andrea Francolini
by Andrea Francolini today at 11:29 am
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography
http://www.afrancolini.com/
More Andrea Francolini magnificence with this set of images from the 2017 Jubilee Australian Championship. The Huntingfield Cup ran from January 21st to 23rd 2017 from the Royal Prince Alfred YC on Pittwater. 15 Jubilees competed, with Charles Weatherly's Scorpion the winner from Stephen Wright's Renaissance and then David Bray's, Wataworrie.
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Jubilee Australian Championship © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Results - Jubilee Australian Championship © Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club www.rpayc.com.au
