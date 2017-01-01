Joseph Perrier July Regatta – Two days of racing in the Solent

by Louay Habib today at 1:27 pmThe Joseph Perrier July Regatta featured one-design classes, including the modern thrilling J/70 sportsboat Class. Martin Dent's Jelvis came from behind to win the last two races and the class. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic was second and Alex Locke's Dirty had a consistent series, coming third. Charles Thompson's Brutus was in fine form on the first day, with a tally of two race wins.





Martin Dent was racing with his son and daughter for the regatta, and although new to the J/70 Class, his J/111 Jelvis, is the reigning world champion. “ They really are two good boats to have, because they are both planing boats and a lot of fun and they perform in similar ways, so what you learn from one can be translated into the other.” commented Martin. “Racing on the J/70 is fast, fun and chilled out.” commented Ruby Dent. “It is exciting racing and that really appeals to me, and it is a great way to spend time with my father.”



In the J/88 Class, David and Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream won four of the six race series to win the class. Richard Cooper's Jongleur was second and Dirk and Dianne van Beek's Sabriel Jnr, was third. In the Cruiser Class, Steve and Tricia Lake's Dehler 38 Moonshine won all three races to win the class. Anthony and William Tahourdin's x-95 Thistle VI was second, and Michael Rowlatt's GS45 Giuliana, was third.









In IRC One, nine teams contested the regatta with extremely close racing throughout the fleet. Blair and Beckett's King 40 Cobra, was the winner after an intense battle for the class with Tony Mack's J/111 McFly, with both teams winning two races each. However, Cobra produced the most consistent score line to take the class win from McFly. Chris Jones and Louise Makin's J/111 Journeymaker scored four podium results, including a race win, to claim third.



Congratulations to Mark Brown's Prima 38 Assassin, winner of IRC Two, Claire Dresser's Sigma 362 Lady Primrose, winner of IRC Three and Fenton Burgin's Six Metre Sioma, winner of IRC Four.









Royal Southern Yacht Club, Rear Commodore House John Rutherford, officiated at the prize giving, and was a popular man, presenting bottles of champagne, generously provided by regatta sponsor Joseph Perrier. The fourth and final regatta of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, will take place Saturday ninth to Sunday 10th September.













Preliminary cumulative results







