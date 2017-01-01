Please select your home edition
Edition
Dubarry AUS 2017 728x90 5

Joseph Perrier July Regatta – Two days of racing in the Solent

by Louay Habib today at 1:27 pm
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent for IRC Classes, One Designs, Mixed Sportsboats, and a Cruiser Class. Over 100 yachts have competed in the series so far, enjoying well organised racing and superb waterside facilities, at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, on the banks of the Hamble River. Six races were held for most classes, in a variety of conditions, on windward leeward courses, and round the cans races. Wind conditions were in the high teens gusting up to 25 knots, just within spinnaker range and making for exciting racing.

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta featured one-design classes, including the modern thrilling J/70 sportsboat Class. Martin Dent's Jelvis came from behind to win the last two races and the class. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic was second and Alex Locke's Dirty had a consistent series, coming third. Charles Thompson's Brutus was in fine form on the first day, with a tally of two race wins.

Martin Dent's J/70 Jelvis, with Ruby Dent trimming the kite with a grin like a Cheshire Cat. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Martin Dent's J/70 Jelvis, with Ruby Dent trimming the kite with a grin like a Cheshire Cat. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Martin Dent was racing with his son and daughter for the regatta, and although new to the J/70 Class, his J/111 Jelvis, is the reigning world champion. “ They really are two good boats to have, because they are both planing boats and a lot of fun and they perform in similar ways, so what you learn from one can be translated into the other.” commented Martin. “Racing on the J/70 is fast, fun and chilled out.” commented Ruby Dent. “It is exciting racing and that really appeals to me, and it is a great way to spend time with my father.”

In the J/88 Class, David and Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream won four of the six race series to win the class. Richard Cooper's Jongleur was second and Dirk and Dianne van Beek's Sabriel Jnr, was third. In the Cruiser Class, Steve and Tricia Lake's Dehler 38 Moonshine won all three races to win the class. Anthony and William Tahourdin's x-95 Thistle VI was second, and Michael Rowlatt's GS45 Giuliana, was third.

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



In IRC One, nine teams contested the regatta with extremely close racing throughout the fleet. Blair and Beckett's King 40 Cobra, was the winner after an intense battle for the class with Tony Mack's J/111 McFly, with both teams winning two races each. However, Cobra produced the most consistent score line to take the class win from McFly. Chris Jones and Louise Makin's J/111 Journeymaker scored four podium results, including a race win, to claim third.

Congratulations to Mark Brown's Prima 38 Assassin, winner of IRC Two, Claire Dresser's Sigma 362 Lady Primrose, winner of IRC Three and Fenton Burgin's Six Metre Sioma, winner of IRC Four.

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Royal Southern Yacht Club, Rear Commodore House John Rutherford, officiated at the prize giving, and was a popular man, presenting bottles of champagne, generously provided by regatta sponsor Joseph Perrier. The fourth and final regatta of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, will take place Saturday ninth to Sunday 10th September.

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series. © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Preliminary cumulative results

Results - Joseph Perrier July Regatta © Royal Southern Yacht Club http://www.royal-southern.co.uk
Results - Joseph Perrier July Regatta © Royal Southern Yacht Club http://www.royal-southern.co.uk


Results - Joseph Perrier July Regatta © Royal Southern Yacht Club http://www.royal-southern.co.uk
Results - Joseph Perrier July Regatta © Royal Southern Yacht Club http://www.royal-southern.co.uk

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Outdoor event deck features at the Sydney International Boat Show
Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP). Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP).
Posted today at 1:10 pm The Gertrude Cup 2017 - Overall report
For the third time this season a Hong Kong team is leading the way in a major Solent Etchells regatta For the third time this season a Hong Kong team is leading the way in a major Solent Etchells regatta, this time the Gertrude Cup run by the Royal Thames Yacht Club. This invitational series sees competitors being provided with a fully rigged Etchells with almost new and equally matched sails so that it provides an incredibly level playing field for the international teams.
Posted today at 7:49 am Tank killers
Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. These shells were wickedly awesome at their job, which was killing enemy tanks in their tracks (and yes the pun is fully intended). The mighty, turbine powered, M1 Abrams became even more formidable, and their crews somewhat safer again.
Posted today at 1:54 am Super September with State Australian Sailing Youth Championships
The second round of State Australian Sailing Youth Championship events swing into action this September. The second round of State Australian Sailing Youth Championship events swing into action this September. Australian Sailing Youth Coach Tristan Brown said that the Youth Championship events are crucial for sailors to not only experience top level competition but to meet like-minded people and enjoy everything sailing has to offer on and off the water.
Posted on 23 Jul Forelle Estates crowned SB20 UK Open National Champions
Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course.
Posted on 23 Jul Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Patience pays in blowy Coastal Raid
The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start. The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start, handling their Diam 24 masterfully in the challenging conditions to glide across the finish line.
Posted on 23 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Ray and Rán’s Balearic re-run?
The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Ray Davies. The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand’s Ray Davies.
Posted on 23 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - closing with a full card of races
Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. There were plenty of crew taking the opportunity to hang out at the back of the beach at the Cape Panwa Hotel (an eminently suitable spot for a bit of enforced idleness), but then the breeze came in and it was all hands on deck. Literally.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy