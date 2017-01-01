Jollyboat Nationals sailed at Howick Sailing Club

Jollyboats - Jollyboat Nationals 2017 Tim Nichols Jollyboats - Jollyboat Nationals 2017 Tim Nichols

by Tim Nichols today at 1:40 pm20 boats contested the series, with competitors travelling from Torbay, French Bay and Maraetai. 2 races were sailed on Friday in very light and shifty conditions, 4 races on Sunday in near perfect 14-16 knot conditions from the south and a further 2 races on Sunday afternoon after a 2 hour delay due to lack of wind in in 7-8 knots.



Jolly boats are unusual as they can be sailed competitively as a single-handed boat, or with a second person – making them a great choice for parents with children. Hamish Hall-Smith from French Bay won the regatta with 5 wins. Second and third were Graham Fleury from Torbay and Mark Winters from Maraetai sailing club.



Overall the event was a great success with a spit roast on the Saturday night laid on by the team from Howick Sailing Club, giving sailors a chance to wind down and share their triumphs and tragedies from the day’s racing. The regatta was generously supported by Yamaha, New World, Seaside, Coke, Countdown and Fulton Hogan.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152785