Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

John Merricks Sailing Trust to extend support to RYA OnBoard

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 4:11 pm
Katherine Burgess RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
The RYA is delighted to announce that the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) will continue to support the RYA OnBoard programme as the Official Charity Partner for an additional three years.

Launched in 2012, so far the partnership has seen the JMST donating more than 53 junior pathway boats and boards to promising sailors who may not have ordinarily had the opportunity or financial backing to achieve their goals.

“The JMST have really made a huge difference to all the young sailors and windsurfers who have been awarded use of their own boats and boards. We are absolutely thrilled that they will continue to help us in our mission to introduce youngsters from all backgrounds to the sport” said RYA OnBoard Operations Officer, Cat Ferguson.

One of the youngsters to benefit from the partnership is Katherine Burgess who was awarded her very own brand new Optimist dinghy last year.

“I now feel I have a better chance of doing this thanks to being chosen to get a new boat” she said.

'I’m happy when I am sailing and it is an exhilarating sport. I like being independent, making my own decisions and seeing what happens, experimenting with different aspects of sailing. I am making good friends through sailing at events and training and I love the fact that we are all doing a sport we love whilst building great friendships.'

For the next three years, at least one young sailor each year who displays enthusiasm drive, talent and commitment to the sport will be selected from each of the nine RYA Zones and Home Countries, giving them two years of exclusive use of their own boat donated by the Trust.

After which the boats will be returned to the sailor’s original club or centre so other young sailors can continue to benefit in the future and progress into club and regional racing activities.

The JMST seeks to help young sailors and youth sailing organisations to achieve their goals and was set up in the memory of leading Olympic sailor and 1996 Olympic silver medalist John Merricks.

Ian Walker, John’s sailing partner and JMST Trustee concludes: “The John Merricks Sailing Trust have been thrilled at the success of the RYA OnBoard programme over the last five years and the Trustees had no hesitation in extending the partnership for a further three years. We’re proud to have been part of the programme’s success and thrilled to see some of the JMST supported sailors now out on the circuit. There’s no better way for us to support grass roots youth sailing and we appreciate all the hard work of the RYA and the volunteers that make it all happen'.

RYA OnBoard was launched in 2005 and has introduced well over half a million youngsters to sailing and windsurfing, with around 10% taking up the sport on a regular basis.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

420 Open European Championship– Gold medals to Greece, Spain and Italy
Two concluding races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 decided the podium, with just the Open fleet swapping leaders The Closing Ceremony wrapped up with a huge crowd celebrating the achievements of the podium finishers, with prizes presented to the overall top three in the 420 Open, 420 Ladies, 420 U17 Men and 420 U17 Ladies fleets, and Championship gold, silver and bronze medals presented to the top three European teams in each.
Posted today at 1:01 pm Moth Worlds - Goodison heads off Burling to take second world title
Paul Goodison (GBR) smashes it on the final day of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds at Lake Garda Paul Goodison (GBR) smashes it on the final day of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds at Lake Garda against the hottest fleet of Moths ever assembled. Going into the final day of racing Goodison begun the day with a 13 point cushion over Pete Burling (NZL) with Iain ‘Goobs’ Jensen with an outside chance of catching Burling.
Posted on 30 Jul Tasmanian SB20 crew heads Cowes Week
Tacking up the shore to escape the strong tide each of the Australian boats hit the bottom several times. Export Roo, skippered by Michael Cooper, had two second places while Porto Rosso, with Elliott Noye on the helm had a third and a win in the almost entirely British fleet.
Posted on 30 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 European Championship – Practice day complete
The first boats were delivered only three weeks ago, so this regatta is going to be full on, if we get strong breeze This will be the first event for the full foiling Nacra 17 since it evolved from its original C foil configuration to the Full Foil configuration, ushering in a new era of Olympic sailing.
Posted on 30 Jul Penultimate day at 420 Europeans closes points gap
The penultimate day of racing at 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece, was a tussle for leaderboard points. The penultimate day of racing at the 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece, was a tussle for leaderboard points. The breeze filled in with a southerly at 14-16 knots and again challenged teams with differences in pressure and wind shifts around the track.
Posted on 30 Jul Moths - Burling finds form as Goodison closes on a second world title
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races on two race courses. See Preview and Highlights Video The hottest Moth Gold fleet ever left the shore around 1300 hrs for four back to back races on the Southern course
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Competition hots up in the Final Series
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races each on two race courses. The Gold fleet left the shore about 1400 hrs to sail on the South course in warm sunshine and a 12 – 14 knots breeze from 200 degrees.
Posted on 28 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 4
The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs on the Brittany coast. The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind through the waves on the Brittany coast.
Posted on 28 Jul Tasty conditions and thrilling racing at 420 Europeans on Day 3
The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. As the afternoon unfolded, the breeze decreased, before returning to a challenging 20 knots.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy