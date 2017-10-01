Jet lag captures U.S. Team Racing Championship
by US Sailing today at 4:27 am
This weekend’s 2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy featured a “who’s who” of college sailing’s present and past. Jet Lag, a team composed of Stanford University alumni sailors, had all the right combinations this week, especially on Sunday, as the Northern California based team captured their first Hinman Trophy. They placed fifth last year and second in 2015.
U.S. Team Racing Championship 2017 US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
In a close finish to the Round Robin series, Jet Lag went 2-0 on Sunday to improve to 10-2 overall for the Championship. They edged Hawks Peacocks and Comm Ave Convicts by a point in the final standings. Hawks Peacocks, a team comprised mostly of Roger Williams University sailors, went 0-1 today and 9-3 for the Championship. Comm Ave Convicts, comprised of current and past Boston College sailors, also finished 9-3 overall and 1-1 on Sunday. There was no knock-out series in this regatta.
Jet Lag’s team is composed of skippers Mateo Varga (San Francisco, Calif.), Oliver Toole (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Kevin Laube (San Francisco, Calif.) and crew Samantha Steele (San Francisco, Calif.), Carolyn Kelly Ortel (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Yuri Namikawa (San Francisco, Calif.).
Placing second was Comm Ave Convicts. Their team features skippers Wade Waddell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), Scott Sinks (San Diego, Calif.) and Raul Rios (La Colina, Guaynabo, PR), and Emma Perry (Lexington, Mass.), Allison Ferraris (Manhasset, N.Y.) and Katja Sertl (Annapolis, Md.).
Finishing third was Hawks Peacocks. Their team includes skippers Conner Harding (Naples, Fla.), Mackenzie Bryan (Chistansted, St. Croix VI) and Martim Anderson (Bristol, R.I.), and crew Mike McBrien (East Patchogue, N.Y.), Jennifer Agell (Huntington, N.Y.), and Marina Cano Sostre (Boston, Mass.). Here is the entire list of teams
