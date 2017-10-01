Jet lag captures U.S. Team Racing Championship

U.S. Team Racing Championship 2017 US Sailing U.S. Team Racing Championship 2017 US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org

Stage 1 - Single Round Robin (terminated):

Stage 1 - Single Round Robin 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Tie Break [1] Grad Bods



0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

12 2 17% 13

[2] Birdham Bandits (Itchenor SC)



0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

12 2 17% 12

[3] Leis queen 1 1

0

0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1

12 6 50% 8

[4] Days of Thunder 1 1 1

1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0

1

12 8 67% 4 D4.4(a) [5] Tight Cover 0 0

0

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

12 0 0% 14

[6] Ladies and Gentlemen 1 1 1 1 1



1 0 0 1 0 0 0

12 7 58% 7

[7] Varmint Cong 1 1 1 0 1



0 0 1 1 0 1 1

12 8 67% 5 D4.4(a) [8] WHO DAT?! 0 0 1 0 1 0 1

0 0

1 0 1

12 5 42% 10

[9] Hawks Peacocks 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1



1 0 1 0

12 9 75% 3

[10] Comm Ave Convicts 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1



1 0 0 1

12 9 75% 2

[11] Chinese Disco 1 1 0 1 1 0 0

0 0

0 0 1

12 5 42% 11

[12] Jet Lag 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1

1



12 10 83% 1

[13] Send It 1 1 0

1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

1

12 8 67% 6 D4.4(a) [14] Go Below Me 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0

0



12 5 42% 9 D4.4(a)



