Please select your home edition
Edition
PredictWind.com 2014

Japanese opening for the 2017-18 World Cup Series

by World Sailing today at 1:29 pm
World Cup Series Final, Santander © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October.

Olympic medallists, World and Continental Champions and leading World Cup contenders will head to the Japanese town to compete with racing scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time on Tuesday 17 October.

Sailing in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser/Radial), Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470), Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Men's and Women's Windsurfing (RS:X) the competition will be intense with sailors eager to test themselves against their rivals on the World Cup circuit.

The week will culminate with Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October with both days to be streamed live across the World Sailing Network (YouTube, Facebook, Periscope).

Japanese hopes for medals on their home waters will be put on their seven teams lining up in the 26-boat Men's 470 fleet.

The Japanese 470 teams have been working together as a unit to make gains and improvements with the goal of achieving a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Reasonable success has come with team members regularly making the top ten at World Cup Series events.

Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi claimed silver at World Cup Miami at the turn of 2017 and will be hoping to lead the charge for their nation and put in a similar performance on their home waters. Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS), four-time World Champions as a team and Rio 2016 silver medallist, will be the favourites in the Men's 470 fleet.

Three-time Olympian Ai Kondo sailing with Miho Yoshioka, Rio 2016 Olympian, will spearhead the five-boat Japanese team in the Women's 470. In the 22-boat fleet they'll be joined by World #1 team Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (NED) as well as Olympians Tina Mrak and Veronica Macarol (SLO) and Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI).

The Laser fleet will see 55 high calibre entrants on the startline.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS), 2017 Laser World Champion Pavlos Kontides (CYP) and 2017 European Champion Nick Thompson (GBR) will all enter as favourites but there's a whole host of competitors who can take the title.

Tonci Stipanovic (CRO) and Sam Meech (NZL), Rio 2016 silver and bronze medallists, and World #1 Philipp Buhl all have what it takes to take the title whilst Matt Wearn (AUS), Francesco Marrai (ITA) have consistently been at the front of the fleet for several year's.

In the Laser Radial, Marit Bouwmeester (NED) will be the one to beat.

The Dutch racer, nominated for 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year, added the 2017 World and European title to her collection following her gold medal success at Rio 2016 and is looking unstoppable.

Bouwmeester will form part of a 42-boat fleet that features Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Anne Marie Rindom (DEN), 2016 Youth World Champion Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) and 2017 World Cup Miami gold medallist Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE).

The Men's and Women's RS:X fleets are no strangers to racing in Japan having recently concluded their World Championships in Enoshima, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue.

Chinese racers dominated in Enoshima and took five of the six medals available.

There was a clean sweep in the Women's fleet with Peina Chen (CHN) taking the World Championship title with Jiahui Wu (CHN) claiming silver and Yunxiu Lu (CHN) bronze. All three will be in Gamagori, amongst a 23-boat fleet, and are expected to renew their national competitive rivalry.

Men's World Champion Bing Ye (CHN) and bronze medallist Mengfan Gao (CHN) will race in Gamagori and will also be joined by silver medallist Mateo Sanz Lanz (SUI). The 22-boat fleet also includes Kiran Badloe (NED) who was crowned 2017 World Cup Series Champion earlier this year in Santander, Spain.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (GBR) will be unrivalled favourites in the 22-boat 49er fleet. The British racers have not finished off the podium in 2017 and hold the World and European titles. Sime Fantela, Rio 2016 gold medallist in the 470, and brother Mihovil Fantela will join them in the fleet as they continue their learning curve in the 49er.

Further contenders include Argentinean brothers Yago and Klaus Lange, Austria's Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl as well as Swiss Olympians Sebastien Schneiter and Lucien Cujean.

The 49erFX will see eight boats on the startline and includes Rio 2016 bronze medallist Tanja Frank of Austria sailing with Lorena Abicht.

Racing at the 2017 World Cup Series Gamagori will commence on Tuesday 6 June at 11:00 local time.
Lancer Not EqualSydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Lino Favini Cup to declare winners
Twenty-five teams from eight countries have already gathered in Luino, on the Eastern shore of Lago Maggiore Current leader of the overall ranking is Gill Race Team by Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth helming, only crew that has taken part to all the events of the season.
Posted today at 1:02 pm Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel arrives in Alicante second
Bouwe Bekking was pleased with the result on arrival. 'We actually had a really good sail all the way to the finish. This leg was very light windy. It was the first time we exactly saw the new sails. We were nearly with a complete team which was one of the first times. We had a plan, especially tactical, and we stuck to our plan. It was nice that Mapfre had the same plan.
Posted today at 12:48 pm Blue Water Race 3 - Newcastle Bass Island
A strong southerly, forecast for Saturday morning, is set to be a major feature of Race 3 of Newcastle Bass Island Race. A strong southerly, forecast for Saturday morning, is set to be a major feature of Race 3 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Blue Water Pointscore, the Newcastle Bass Island Race.
Posted today at 7:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - Alicante Race Village is open!
The gates to the Race Village opened at 18:00 local time Wednesday afternoon, with an opening ceremony The gates to the Race Village opened at 18:00 local time Wednesday afternoon, with an opening ceremony, entertainment and fireworks planned throughout the evening.
Posted today at 4:43 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - Valentin Gautier on the up
By securing victory in the first leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, Valentin Gautier has swept away the doubts By securing victory in the first leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, Valentin Gautier (Shaman – Banque du Léman) has swept away the doubts that had bombarded him after a rather chaotic pre-season. Indeed, after winning the Pornichet Select, he was subsequently forced to retire from two other races and hadn’t been able to train as much as he would have liked.
Posted today at 4:15 am Ludde Ingvall’s CQS to cross the Atlantic
Ludde Ingvall’s super maxi CQS is to cross Atlantic Ocean instead of returning to Sydney for Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race Ludde Ingvall’s super maxi CQS is to cross the Atlantic Ocean, instead of returning to Sydney for this year’s Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race. A change to shipping schedule meant that the boat could not get back to Australia in time to prepare properly for the race to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:05 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Less than two minutes separate top two
Ultimately there was little separating the top two sailors with their radically different temperaments and track records One came from north-west, the other from the north-east and yet Arthur Léopold-Léger and Ian Lipinski ended up crossing tacks barely two miles from the finish of this first leg. Another hundred metres or so and we might have seen a reversal of the ranking, that’s how close a call it was for the top two.
Posted on 11 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE edges Team Brunel to win Prologue Leg
Both of leading teams owed their performance in large part to a decision they took early in the leg, shortly after start For skipper Xabi Fernández and his team, it’s a continuation of the success MAPFRE found on Leg 0, where the team was the overall winner of the four-stage leg.
Posted on 11 Oct Silk Cut back for the Volvo Ocean Legends Race
With a new mast, Silk Cut’s form improved with a win on Leg six from Saõ Sebastião to Ft Lauderdale, USA Silk Cut started the 1997-98 Whitbread Round the World Race as the pre-race favourite, with odds of 7:2. The combination of Lawrie Smith as skipper and strong funding held good promise.
Posted on 11 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Prologue Leg course shortened
The teams are sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease on the other side of the cape. Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.
Posted on 11 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy