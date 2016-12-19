Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2

by Andrew Delves, RNZYS today at 5:22 am
Anarchy & Frank Racing cross paths - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 RNZYS Media
Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions.

The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race One, closely followed by V5 and Wired – although Mayhem were the fastest on the water claiming the line honours by a small margin of 8 seconds over V5, with Wired taking the third place double. Race 2 was a similar story, except this time Mayhem really got their rhythm going and took out the line and handicap honours, with Ran Tan II and Viento second on PHRF & Line respectively, and the ever consistent Wired taking the third place double again. The third and final race of the day was won again by Ran Tan II on PHRF, with V5 second and Temptation making an appearance in third on PHRF and line. Mayhem and Viento II were the fastest on the course though, claiming first & second on line respectively.

So after a really competitive day of racing in Division A - Ran Tan II, V5 and Mayhem are the top 3 on PHRF, with Mayhem, Viento II and Wired the top 3 on line which sets up another good days racing tomorrow, where anyone could end up taking the overall regatta honours.

SLEDGE - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media
SLEDGE - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media


Division B was also tightly contested, Anarchy took out both PHRF & Line in the first race, but were closely followed by Georgia One (2nd Handicap, third Line) and Ice Breaker (3rd PHRF / second Line). The second race was a different story, with Anarchy dropping off the pace to let Young Guns win the PHRF honours and claim second on Line, with Ice Breaker (1st Line / third PHRF) and Georgia One (2nd PHRF/3rd Line) both staking there claim as top 3 contenders for the weekend. Young Guns were too fast again in the third race of the day – claiming PHRF and Line honours, with Urban Cowboy and Georgia One second & third on PHRF and Ice Breaker and Anarchy rounding out the top 3 on line.

After 3 solid races in Division B its Young Guns, Georgia One and Anarchy who are the top 3 on PHRF and Ice Breaker, Young Guns and Anarchy the top 3 line getters – again setting up a brilliant days racing on Sunday.

Another interesting days racing was seen in Division C although it was dominated by Colin Booths’ Alibi (RNZYS), who raced to 3 wins and one second place across 4 races. Sitting 6 points behind Alibi in second place is Tony Poolmans’ Elevation who managed one race win today. The closest competition is for third spot, with Ian Thomsens’ No Worries and Ben Baxs’ Manxman tied on 12 points apiece – setting up a tight contest on Sunday.

Ran Tan II - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media
Ran Tan II - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media


The largest fleet in the regatta are the Sports Boats this year with 12 racers lining up on the start. 4 Races were sailed today but there was only one boat to watch, Smoke Wagon putting its name to action and smoking the rest of the fleet to claim 3 guns and a second in the final race. Sailed by Royce Hawkins from BBYC, Smoke Wagon sit at the top of the series heading into Sunday. Atomic are next on the list, consistently landing on the podium in every race, followed by Jim Maloneys’ Faster in third overall - although it’s not over yet as Helter Skelter, Enigma and W8-Up following close behind.

The Pacific Keelboat challenge really heated up today, with our top 3 from yesterday’s racing still showing they are the ones to beat. However there was a change at the top with last year’s champion Chris Way absolutely catching fire today and claiming 3 race wins and a second in the final race to overtake local Tom Macky at the top of the series standings. Tom still sits close behind in second, with the ever present Matt Bouzaid in third and holding a healthy lead of ten points over fourth placed Chris Morgan, who continued his up and down regatta to claim the final race honours of the day. Sundays racing is sure to be a breath-taking battle between the top 3 of Way, Macky and Bouzaid.

Mayhem- Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media
Mayhem- Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media


The open multi-hull division only has 2 competitors this year, Frank Racings’ Foiling GC32 and Boat 2 - a Diam 24 trimaran. Although this division is unusually light on entries, it is still great to see Frank Racing foiling up and down the course and Boat 2 also put in a great effort in chase, although they aren’t quite as fast.

The 8.5 multi hull division, which is also the class championships, saw a fantastic day of racing with one particular boat claiming the day one honours. John Minnees’ Sledge secured the gun in all 3 races today in what was a dominate display of multihull racing. Sledge now holds a 7 point lead over second placed Tigre who are on 10 points, as well as Whio who are also on 10 points – setting up another top battle tomorrow. Hurts like Heaven and Freedom can’t be counted out though, they are both only 2 points behind tied on 12 points – so tomorrow is going to be a superb day of competition in this division.

We can’t wait for tomorrow with a lot of mouth-watering contests set to unfold on the Hauraki Gulf.

Icebreaker - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media
Icebreaker - Day 2 Jack Tar Regatta, March 25, 2017 © RNZYS Media



For full results click here

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Musto 2016 660x82 4

Related Articles

Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy