JJ Giltinan Trophy - More images from a funky Day 1 on Sydney Harbour
by Michael Chittenden today at 9:37 pm
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 Michael Chittenden©
Michael Chittenden was on the water for the first race of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, sailed in a funky breeze, leaden skies and plenty of rain. Plus a 300 metre long cruise liner at one end of the course and a waka wall at the other.
He provided this gallery of images.
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
