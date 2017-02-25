JJ Giltinan Trophy - More images from a funky Day 1 on Sydney Harbour

- Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 Michael Chittenden© - Race 1 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 25, 2017 Michael Chittenden©

by Michael Chittenden today at 9:37 pmHe provided this gallery of images.





































































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152031