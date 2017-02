JJ Giltinan Trophy - Images from the Invitation Race

Yamaha - Invitation race - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship Michael Chittenden© Yamaha - Invitation race - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship Michael Chittenden©

by Michael Chittenden today at 10:52 amWinds were light to non-existent, until a bit of puff appeared out of Rose Bay allowing the fleet to sail a three leg course.Here's the images from the day





























































