JJ Giltinan Trophy - Images from a breezy Race 6

- Race 6 - JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 4, 2017 Michael Chittenden © - Race 6 - JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 4, 2017 Michael Chittenden ©

by Michael Chittenden today at 7:28 pmSkies were once again overcast, with rain and a big swell running through the easterly parts of the course. Winds were officially recorded as being up 25kts, making for some dramatic moments.

























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152196