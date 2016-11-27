Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

JJ Giltinan Trophy - ILVE in action ahead of the JJ's - Video

by Hartas Productions today at 11:28 am
ILVE racing on Sydney Harbour Michael Chittenden©
The ILVE 18ft Skiff Team are back and in a brand new boat. We brought you the video of how they turned it into a silver bullet with a mirror-finish chrome vinyl wrap. Now see it in action!

