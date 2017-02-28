JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha granted redress after collision in squall

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:51 amYamaha NZ was forced to withdraw after taking evasive action to avoid a give-way boat, suffering damage and later capsizing just before a 22kt rainsquall hit the fleet. Yamaha, skippered by David McDiarmid had won the first two races in the regatta, and although she was back in 15th place at the first mark, she was in a group which took the top four places in the remarkable race.Caught with the No.1 rigs, the wind increased from around 11kts to 22kts or more and torrential rain which reduced visibility to just a few metres.Just before the squall hit, another NZ skiff, C-Tech gybed from starboard onto port not realising that Yamaha NZ was coming up fast to leeward on starboard tack and holding right of way.



Yamaha NZ made an abrupt course change to avoid a serious collision and sustained some damage in the process, and then capsized as they gybed on the edge of the approaching squall about 30 seconds later.



C-Tech undertook her penalty turns before continuing in the race.



After several shambolic minutes as many of the fleet capsized or nosedived, the wind eased and Appliancesonline.com.auu made her mark on the fleet as the David Witt revelled in the still fresh breeze and hit the lead which she held through to the finish in very light winds.



After Witt and friends crossed the finish, the remaining boats led by Thurlow Fisher had an hour to complete the course, but the wind faded completely before a zephyr provided enough breeze to get the fourth placegetter home, over 27 minutes astern of the third placed boat, Knight Frank (NZ).



C-Tech (NZ) ghosted across the line to finish fourth just ahead of Peroni (AUS).



In the Hearing, C-Tech admitted fault in the incident, but was not DSQ'd by the protest committee.









































