Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - Fixed Value

JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha granted redress after collision in squall

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:51 am
Yamaha avoids C-Tech before the rain squall hits as the front runners gybe and head for the bottom mark - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 Michael Chittenden©
The winner of the first two races in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18fter Championship has been awarded average points for her scoring races in the series after a Hearing by the protest committee in Sydney this morning.

Yamaha NZ was forced to withdraw after taking evasive action to avoid a give-way boat, suffering damage and later capsizing just before a 22kt rainsquall hit the fleet. Yamaha, skippered by David McDiarmid had won the first two races in the regatta, and although she was back in 15th place at the first mark, she was in a group which took the top four places in the remarkable race.

Caught with the No.1 rigs, the wind increased from around 11kts to 22kts or more and torrential rain which reduced visibility to just a few metres.

Just before the squall hit, another NZ skiff, C-Tech gybed from starboard onto port not realising that Yamaha NZ was coming up fast to leeward on starboard tack and holding right of way.

Yamaha playing catch up in the early stages of Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha playing catch up in the early stages of Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Yamaha NZ made an abrupt course change to avoid a serious collision and sustained some damage in the process, and then capsized as they gybed on the edge of the approaching squall about 30 seconds later.

C-Tech undertook her penalty turns before continuing in the race.

After several shambolic minutes as many of the fleet capsized or nosedived, the wind eased and Appliancesonline.com.auu made her mark on the fleet as the David Witt revelled in the still fresh breeze and hit the lead which she held through to the finish in very light winds.

After Witt and friends crossed the finish, the remaining boats led by Thurlow Fisher had an hour to complete the course, but the wind faded completely before a zephyr provided enough breeze to get the fourth placegetter home, over 27 minutes astern of the third placed boat, Knight Frank (NZ).

C-Tech (NZ) ghosted across the line to finish fourth just ahead of Peroni (AUS).

In the Hearing, C-Tech admitted fault in the incident, but was not DSQ'd by the protest committee.

Yamaha before the incident - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha before the incident - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


- Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Yamaha, Knight Frank and C-Tech a few seconds after the incident in Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha, Knight Frank and C-Tech a few seconds after the incident in Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Yamaha has just avoided C-Tech - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha has just avoided C-Tech - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


A capsized Yamaha - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
A capsized Yamaha - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Yamaha capsizes in the squall - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha capsizes in the squall - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Ghosting at the finish - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Ghosting at the finish - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Ghosting - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Ghosting - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


C-Tech edges home fourth ahead of Peroni 27 minutes after the finish of the third placed Knight Frank - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
C-Tech edges home fourth ahead of Peroni 27 minutes after the finish of the third placed Knight Frank - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


C-Tech racing for fourth ahead of Peroni 27 minutes after the finish of the third placed Knight Frank - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
C-Tech racing for fourth ahead of Peroni 27 minutes after the finish of the third placed Knight Frank - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Zhik Yachting 660x82

Related Articles

JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - LIVE Coverage of Race 4 on NOW
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 2:43 am JJ Giltinan 18fters - Images from the calm and tempest of Race 3
Michael Chittenden was back riding in the shotgun seat/deck behind the video camera on board the Camera Cat. Michael Chittenden was back riding in the shotgun seat/deck behind the video camera on board the Camera Cat. He shot this gallery of images as Race 3 started in moderate winds, which increased dramatically as a rain squall hit the fleet on the first downwind leg, before easing to a calm as the boats outside the top three overall struggled to finish inside the one hour time limit.
Posted today at 2:11 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 3
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 28 Feb JJ Giltinan 18fters - 'Magic' levers keep Yamaha competitive in Race 2
Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy sailed on Sydney harbour. In contrast to the rain-marred first race, the 26 boat fleet from Australia, New Zealand, and the USA raced under clear skies and a 16-20kt southerly wind.
Posted on 27 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - 18ft skiff images from Race 2 in the fresh breeze
Michael Chittenden was riding on the Camera Cat for Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for 18ft skiffs Michael Chittenden was riding on the Camera Cat for Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for 18ft skiffs, and provided this image gallery for the day, in which Yamaha (NZ) took her second win from as many races in the seven race series. Today's race was sailed in a fresh offshore breeze, with yesterday's rain giving way to blue skies making for a magnificent day for skiff sailing.
Posted on 26 Feb 18ft skiffs - Yamaha has second win on Day 2 of JJ Giltinan Trophy
NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with another stunning victory in today’s Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. With eyes set firmly on becoming the first New Zealand team to win the coveted crown on Sydney Harbour, David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins sailed another faultless race to win by 1m14s
Posted on 26 Feb 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Replay coverage - Race 2
Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts
Posted on 26 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - More images from a funky Day 1 on Sydney Harbour
More images from Michael Chittenden from the first race of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, Michael Chittenden was on the water for the first race of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, sailed in a funky breeze, leaden skies and plenty of rain. Plus a 300 metre long cruise liner at one end of the course and a waka wall at the other
Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - Waka wall helps Yamaha to Hat-Trick in Race 1
A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win the first race of the seven race series. 'The wakas were massive,' said Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid. 'We couldn't get to the bottom mark. They were in a solid line - about four deep - there was no gap.
Posted on 25 Feb 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Replay coverage - Race 1
Live coverage of Race 1 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in the wind and rain Replay of Race 1 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in the wind and rain
Posted on 25 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy