JJ Giltinan 18fters - Invitation Race now on LIVE

Asko and Thurlow Fisher downwind in a nor-easter - 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

by Frank Quealey and Sail-World.com today at 3:48 amFirst race in the seven series is on Saturday.Marcus, along with eight times JJ Giltinan champion Seve Jarvin (mainsheet) and Jeronimo Harrison (for’ard) are definitely one of the strongest combinations in the fleet and have the experience of success in the world’s premier event.The team also have the equipment necessary to back up their experience – the former Giltinan champion Gotta Love It 7 skiff.While the three crew have rarely sailed as a combination this season, they are now totally focused on the job ahead.As Marcus said: “We are looking forward to the tight racing we expect during the championship.”“If Smeg, Yamaha and AOL have all got to be the favourites, we are looking forward to mixing it up with these guys.”



“We feel our campaign is on track and have had some help from the ‘big fella’ which has got the boat ripping.”



“Seve stepped back on board a few weeks ago and really put the sizzle in the sausage.”



“I’m looking forward to a fun week of racing with two of my best mates.”



Seve brings massive experience and skill to the team and is only concerned about one thing.



“I just hope my lungs hold up.”







Young Jeronimo Harrison is excited about the regatta, after missing last year’s event because of a serious knee injury.



“I’m happy to be able to get out on the water after missing the 2016 regatta, and to sail in such a great crew is a bonus.”



“It’s a good opportunity for me as Marcus and Seve have so much skill and experience.”



Asko Appliances is one of at least five teams capable of winning the championship without causing a surprise.



There are also many others in the 26-boat, five nations fleet with a great chance of winning one of the seven races.















List of Entries:



1 Smeg Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey, Ricky Bridge

2 Yamaha David McDiarmid, Matt Steven, Brad Collins

3 Appliancesonline.com.au David Witt, Tom Clout, Tom Anderson

4 Thurlow Fisher Lawyers Michael Coxon. Dave O’Connor, Trent Barnabas

5 Asko Appliances Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin, Jeronimo Harrison

6 Noakes Youth Ash Rooklyn, Ben Robinson, Rhys Mara

7 Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel Jack Macartney, Peter Harris, Mark Kennedy

8 Compassmarkets.com Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams

9 C-Tech Alex Vallings, Shayne Young, Scott Barnes

10 Harken Howie Hamlin, Dan Phillips, Skip McCormack

11 Line 7 Jonathan Whitty, Aron Everett, Greg Dixon

12 Knight Frank Riley Dean, Luke Stevenson, Tim Sneddon

13 Peroni Nick Daly, John Walton, Steve Thomas

14 Yandoo John Winning, Cam McDonald, Mike Kennedy

15 De’Longhi Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson, Kieryn Cowan

16Triple M James Ward, Phil Marshall, James Slee

17 Noakesailing Sean Langman, Gerard Smith, Kurt Fatouros

18 The Kitchen Maker Stephen Quigley, Tom Quigley, Sam Ellis

19 Maersk Line Graham Catley, John Little, Tom Rutter

20 Lumix Bryce Edwards, Rory Cox, Jacob Broom

21 Lola Jarrod Simpson, Euan McNicol, Nick Murray

22 Ilve Oliver Hartas, Mark Muirhead, Adam Bolton

23 Haier Appliances Pedro Vozone, Lorenzo Cerretelli, Cam Walker

24 Thurlows Compensation Lawyers Jordan Girdis, Brandon Buyink, Lachlan Doyle

25 Mojo Wine Jack Sprague, Riley Pike, Charlie Gundy

26 Events Clothing Flemming Clausen, Soren Clausen, Jesper Broendum

