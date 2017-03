JJ Giltinan 18fters - Images from the calm and tempest of Race 3

Appliancesonline and Thurlow Fisher - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 Michael Chittenden©

by Michael Chittenden today at 2:11 amHe shot this gallery of images as Race 3 started in moderate winds, which increased dramatically as a rain squall hit the fleet on the first downwind leg, before easing to a calm as the boats outside the top three overall struggled to finish inside the one hour time limit.









































