JJ Giltinan 18fters - Images from a big 30kt breeze in Race 7

by Michael Chittenden today at 12:16 amSailed once again in strong winds and with occasional rain squalls. The race was won once again by Yamaha NZ after a close battle with the provisional series winner, Thurlow Fisher, for the first half of the course on Sydney harbour.





























































