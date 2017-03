JJ Giltinan 18fters - Images from Day 4 on Sydney Harbour

Race 4 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 1, 2017 Michael Chittenden© Race 4 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 1, 2017 Michael Chittenden©

by Michael Chittenden today at 7:39 pmHere's his gallery from the day in which current Australian Champion, Thurlow Fisher carried the day. Yamaha leads on overall points.











[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152120