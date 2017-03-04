JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Live Coverage of Race 7

- Race 6 - JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 4, 2017 Michael Chittenden © - Race 6 - JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 4, 2017 Michael Chittenden ©

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152201

by Sail-World.com today at 3:44 amGreat coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick, Warwick Rooklyn and Andrew Buckland.Also this year the 18ft TV team are running a drone camera providing some special insights of the key incidents, plus a great aerial perspective without the downwash from helicopters.The championship has attracted 26 entries from Australia, Great Britain, USA and New Zealand.