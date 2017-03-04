Please select your home edition
JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Live Coverage of Race 7

by Sail-World.com today at 3:44 am
- Race 6 - JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, March 4, 2017 Michael Chittenden ©
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour.

Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick, Warwick Rooklyn and Andrew Buckland.

Also this year the 18ft TV team are running a drone camera providing some special insights of the key incidents, plus a great aerial perspective without the downwash from helicopters.

The championship has attracted 26 entries from Australia, Great Britain, USA and New Zealand.

