JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - LIVE Coverage of Race 3 On NOW

Race 2 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 26, 2017 Michael Chittenden© Race 2 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 26, 2017 Michael Chittenden©

by Sail-World.com today at 3:41 amGreat coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick, Warwick Rooklyn and Andrew Buckland.Also this year the 18ft TV team are running a drone camera providing some special insights of the key incidents, plus a great aerial perspective without the downwash from helicopters.The championship has attracted 26 entries from Australia, Great Britain, USA and New Zealand. Wind conditions in Sydney were light before the start with an increase expected plus rain squalls.