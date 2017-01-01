Please select your home edition
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Fisher continues excellent form

by Frank Quealey today at 9:31 am
Asko Appliances and Smeg staged a race long battle behind the winner - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today’s Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind to bring Thurlow Fisher Lawyers home a 2m2s winner.

Compassmarkets.com (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams) finished strongly to take second place, 23s ahead of defending champion, Smeg (Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey, Ricky Bridge).

Asko Appliances (Marcus Ashley-Jones) finished fourth, ahead of Yamaha (David McDiarmid, NZ) and Line 7 (Jonathan Whitty).

A close moment for the Yamaha crew - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
With a protest on today’s race and two possible appeals pending, the provisional series leader is Yamaha on 9.33 points (average points involved).

Today’s winner, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers is on 10, Smeg 19, appliancesonline 22, Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) 24 and Asko Appliances on 26.

From the start, Thurlow Fisher was in or near the lead on the long windward leg to Rose Bay, where she held a 5s lead from Asko Appliances and Line 7 as spinnakers were set for the run to the wing mark off Clark Island.

Smeg was fourth in Rose Bay, followed by Yamaha, appliancesonline and Mojo Wine (Jack Sprague).

Compassmarkets grabs second place just ahead of Smeg on the run to the finish - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
With the wind direction shifting more to the SE as the fleet raced to Clark Island, there were a few ‘moments’ for the crews but the Thurlow team powered ahead and opened up a bigger break over the challengers.

Positions at the head of the closely bunched fleet remained relatively unchanged as the skiffs raced down to the bottom mark.

Once again, the Thurlow Fisher crew were faultless as they raced to a 1min lead over Asko Appliances when the fleet returned to the Rose Bay windward mark on the second lap and from that point the winner was never in doubt.

Compassmarkets struggles to get over the top of Maersk Line from New Zealand - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Much interest centred on the battle for second place with Asko Appliances, Smeg, Yamaha, appliancesonline, Line 7 and Compassmarkets all in contention.

Asko gained the upper hand at the bottom mark off Kurraba Point, ahead of Compassmarkets, Yamaha, Smeg, Line 7 and appliancesonline.com.au.

In the very light winds on the final windward leg, Smeg manager to head for home in second place, 25s ahead of Asko Appliances, Compassmarkets and Yamaha.

Defending champion Smeg chases the series leader Yamaha - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
The short run to the finish off Clark Island wasn’t expected to provide many changes but the racing was so close the Compassmarkets team managed to gain the upper hand on Smeg in a nail biting finish.

More light wind is expected for tomorrow’s race five.

Today’s result sheet and 13 images from today’s race are attached.

Race five of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed tomorrow, Thursday, 2 March, at 3pm.
The Australian 18 Footers League Spectator Ferry will leave Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.30pm.

Thurlow Fisher heads for home with the challengers in the background - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Race Dates:
Race 5 Thursday 2 March
Race 6 Saturday 4 March
Race 7 Sunday 5 March

A spectator ferry will follow each of the races in the championship, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf alongside the clubhouse, at 2.30pm on each race day.

Smeg and Line 7 on the middle spinnaker run - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Yamaha and appliancesonline in a tight spinnaker battle as they head for the bottom mark - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Naval ship dwarfs the 18s on Sydney Harbour - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Line 7 was consistently near the lead all through the race - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Compassmarkets.com finished strongly to grab second place - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Defending champion Smeg - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
