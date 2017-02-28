Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

JJ Giltinan - NZ champion is robbed of redress after new Hearing

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 3 Mar
Yamaha's vang sleeve and boom restraint can be clearly see in this image from Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Championship. Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Following the hearing of protests during the Friday's rest day, the New Zealand Champion and then overall series leader has had her redress award removed by the Protest Committee for the JJ Giltinan 18fter Championship.

The protest room saga began on the downwind leg of Race 3, Yamaha NZ sailing on starboard was hit by another NZ competitor, C-Tech who suddenly gybed onto port and briefly locked racks and boats with Yamaha, before Yamaha broke free and continued sailing briefly before capsizing herself.

Yamaha took the incident to the protest committee and claimed redress on the basis that she was a right of way boat which was under Racing Rule 62.1(b) suffered 'injury or physical damage because of the action of a boat that was breaking a rule of Part 2'. C-Tech was on port and broke RRS10 - where a port tack yacht of obliged to keep clear of a starboard tack yacht.

C-Tech undertook penalty turns and was not disqualified in the first Hearing, where she admitted her error.

Yamaha claimed their boom vang was broken in the incident and they were unable to continue racing without it in the conditions. The fleet had been struck by a 22kt rain squall with their No.1 rigs at the time Yamaha righted their boat and decided to withdraw from the race.

Skipper David McDiarmid was struck and suffered visible injury in the melee.

The protest committee agreed to an average points redress calculation after the first Hearing.

They found that Yamaha took avoiding action by crash gybing; that there was no collision as a result of that action by Yamaha; and that Yamaha's vang broke in the gybe.

Yamaha has just avoided C-Tech - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha has just avoided C-Tech - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Appliancesonline (David Witt) subsequently lodged two protests against Yamaha. The first related to a rounding incident in Mark 1, where Witt alleged that Yamaha had not kept clear and that his sprit had snagged the wire between the after end of the racks on Yamaha - which was not supported by some video and photographic evidence available and the protest was withdrawn before the Hearing on Friday.

Witt's second protest concerned the redress granted to Yamaha, which was treated as a new Hearing by the Protest Committee. Two members of the original three on the panel heard Witts protest, with a new member joining.

The protest centred on video evidence (see clip below, the video can be seen in slow motion by clicking the Settings icon) - available at the time of the original hearing, in which it was claimed that the video, shot in the midst of a heavy rain squall showed that Yamaha's vang did not break in the collision, and that Yamaha had continued to sail on starboard for 18 seconds after the incident with C-Tech. Other photos were available at the time of the first Hearing.



Unfortunately, the video does not record the collision itself - with the camera swinging to the two boats just after the incident - showing Yamaha sailing out from under C-Tech and with the boat not under full power and control. (None of the crew is trapezing in the strong wind). The camera cuts away and then swings back as Yamaha turns and hits the water during an apparent gybe or sudden bear away. All video was shot in poor visibility during a torrential rain squall, making a definitive analysis impossible, even on a hi-res screen.

As seen from photos taken on Thursday's race Yamaha does have a mylar vang sleeve which would have prevented the boom from skying in the gybe, even with a broken vang from the collision with C-Tech as claimed by Yamaha - and accepted by the Protest Committee in the first Hearing.

On the basis of the evidence, in the second Hearing, the Protest Committee reversed their decision removing the redress granted to Yamaha under RRS 62.1(b). It is understood that the Yamaha skipper was only admitted to the second Hearing as a witness and not with the rights of a Party to the Hearing.

Yamaha capsizes in the squall - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Yamaha capsizes in the squall - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


Two more races will be sailed in the series on Saturday and Sunday.

Yamaha's only option at this stage is to lodge a further redress claim which must be heard under RRS 63.1, and depending on the decision from that Hearing other boats can lodge additional claims on the decision. Or, the matter can be taken to an Appeal with national authority Australian Sailing over the rules applied, and procedure followed, but not the determination of the facts.

An International Jury from which there is no Appeal is not used for the event. Appeals can be lodged up to 15 days after receiving a written Decision from the Protest Committee.

A capsized Yamaha - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
A capsized Yamaha - Race 3 - 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy 18ft Skiff Championship, February 28, 2017 © Michael Chittenden

Southern Spars - 100X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

JJ Giltinan 18ft - Kiwi Champion the subject of two protests in Sydney
Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings on Friday Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings Friday morning in Sydney. She faces two claims - both from Appliancesonline (David Witt). The first is an attempt to re-open the Hearing held on Wednesday morning after Yamaha was suffered damage in Race 3 as a result of a collision with a give way yacht, and Yamaha received redress of average
Posted on 3 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 5
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 2 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff – Thurlow Fisher continues excellent form
Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today’s Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour. Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind to bring Thurlow Fisher Lawyers home a 2m2s winner.
Posted on 1 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 4
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 1 Mar JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha granted redress after collision in squall
The winner of the first two races in the JJ Giltinan Trophy has been awarded average points for her scoring races The winner of the first two races in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18fter Championship has been awarded average points for her scoring races in the series after a Hearing by the protest committee in Sydney this morning. Yamaha NZ was forced to withdraw after taking evasive action to avoid a give-way boat, suffering damage and later capsizing just before a 22kt rainsquall hit the fleet.
Posted on 1 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 3
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 28 Feb JJ Giltinan 18fters - 'Magic' levers keep Yamaha competitive in Race 2
Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy sailed on Sydney harbour. In contrast to the rain-marred first race, the 26 boat fleet from Australia, New Zealand, and the USA raced under clear skies and a 16-20kt southerly wind.
Posted on 27 Feb 18ft skiffs - Yamaha has second win on Day 2 of JJ Giltinan Trophy
NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with another stunning victory in today’s Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. With eyes set firmly on becoming the first New Zealand team to win the coveted crown on Sydney Harbour, David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins sailed another faultless race to win by 1m14s
Posted on 26 Feb 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Replay coverage - Race 2
Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts
Posted on 26 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - Waka wall helps Yamaha to Hat-Trick in Race 1
A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win the first race of the seven race series. 'The wakas were massive,' said Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid. 'We couldn't get to the bottom mark. They were in a solid line - about four deep - there was no gap.
Posted on 25 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy