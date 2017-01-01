Please select your home edition
J70 European Championship – Race Day 2 images by Chris Howell
by Chris Howell today at 12:26 pm
Day 2 – J/70 European Championship Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day two of J70 European Championship
Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Related Articles
Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Sunshine.
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades...
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades, with a gentle Sou’souwester of barely eight knots setting the day up a treat. It gradually built to first and 8-10 knot affair, then 10-12, and finally 12-15, before virtually running away completely. Thankfully, this was not before all three races of the day were done, and the crews were on their way back to Mooloolaba
Posted today at 10:05 am
Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – It all begins now
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned.
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned. That may sound short until you realise that it is three races on each of Friday and Saturday, with two more on Sunday, and that each of them will be at least one hour in duration. It takes focus, it is demanding, and if there is breeze of significant strength, then it is also very tiring.
Posted on 8 Jun
Light forecast for Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta
Tasmania is fielding its usual strong contingent, led by skippers Colleen Darcey and Judi Marshall.
The Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron and other bay clubs are facilitating three days of competition and camaraderie for close to 150 sailors of all experience levels from Olympians to novices racing a variety of designs from Colombia 22s at 22-feet up to the largest 40-foot keelboat.
Posted on 7 Jun
Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta to decide Queens of Port Phillip
Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions
Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions, from near-to-nil breeze up to a 30 knot icy blast from the southern ocean when they line up for the annual Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta June 10-12, 2017.
Posted on 24 May
Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May
Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Due to encouragement from Class Captain Ben Meakins and other owners, the Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at this year's Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Posted on 18 May
Volvo Ocean Race unveils combined Monohull-Multihull future
The Volvo Ocean Race has solved the question of whether its future should be monohull or multihull – by opting for both
The race announced the next generation of One Design boats – to be introduced in 2019 and designed for use over at least six years – as the centrepiece of its vision for the next decade which significantly raises the game in both sporting terms and commercial value.
Posted on 18 May
470 Europeans - Australia 470 teams firing up for challenges ahead
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan dominated the 470 Men’s scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row.
Mat Belcher, London 2012 470 Olympic Gold medal skipper, and training partner crew Will Ryan teamed up in early 2013 and dominated the 470 Men’s scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row. They won three World Championships but then they struggled a little by their very high standards, missing the top step on podium at the 2016 Worlds and finishing with a Rio Olympic 2016 Silver medal.
Posted on 16 May
IC37 One-Design to ensure bright future at Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
Unlike Swan 42, which was built to cruise and race both around buoys and offshore, IC37 is purpose-built for competition
Production on the IC37, designed by Mills Design with support from KND-Sailing Performance and SDK Structures, will start in the next few months.
Posted on 14 May
Top of the Gulf 2017 - fabulous finale for the Coronation Cup
Collecting a prize for coming last doesn’t carry a lot of cachet
With whitecaps all across the bay, “the lambs are in the paddock,” said RO Dennis Thompson, and reached for the mint sauce. Hot, bright sunshine over the racing area, and a spectacular backdrop of nearly jet black over Jomtien Beach made for some great images. Kitati Assakul’s ponderous Sonic proved that she could, indeed, pick up her skirts and get on with it
Posted on 8 May
