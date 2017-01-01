Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J70 European Championship – More images from Day 2 by Chris Howell
by Chris Howell today at 1:01 pm
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship Chris Howell
Tweet
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day two of J70 European Championship
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Race Day 2 – J/70 European Championship © Chris Howell
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154456
Related Articles
J70 European Championship – Race Day 2 images by Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day two
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day two
Posted today at 12:26 pm
J/70 Open European Championship – Noticia takes the lead on Day 3
José María Torcida Spanish team, cracked the Italian defence, with a 1-2-1-2, taking the lead in the championship
After four races on the third day, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. But plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water.
Posted today at 11:39 am
Baptism of Fire on Day 2 of J/70 European Championship
By race two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30
PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches.
Posted on 8 Jun
J70 European Championship – More images from Day 1 by Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day one
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted on 8 Jun
J70 European Championship – Day 1 images by Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 8 Jun
Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – It all begins now
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned.
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned. That may sound short until you realise that it is three races on each of Friday and Saturday, with two more on Sunday, and that each of them will be at least one hour in duration. It takes focus, it is demanding, and if there is breeze of significant strength, then it is also very tiring.
Posted on 8 Jun
Skunked at the J/70 European Championship
Wind speed barely dropped below 25knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, sea state was significant.
The wind speed had barely dropped below 25 knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, the sea state was significant.
Posted on 7 Jun
Big breeze expected at the J/70 European Championship
Nudging past 20 knots of boat speed in a ball of spray, the thrilling duel was a teaser for the exciting racing to come
With a Force eight gale blowing in the English Channel, and 23-30 knots of westerly breeze across the race course, it was hardly surprising that the majority of the 45 boat fleet, chose to stay ashore on Monday, instead of taking part in the practice race.
Posted on 6 Jun
J/70 Open European Championship – Preview
Since the J70 was introduced in 2012, over 1300 J70s have now been launched, making it the fastest growing sailing class
Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, is scheduling 11 races, and in early June, medium gradient breeze of about 12 knots is likely, and possibly enhanced by sea breeze later in the day, to provide high octane surfing conditions.
Posted on 30 May
Close racing in 707s at Scottish Championships
Scottish Championship was an event to test skills across every aspect of sailing – light winds and drizzle improving
Held at the Pelle P regatta at Inverkip under the auspices of Royal Western YC, the Scottish Championship was an event to test skills across every aspect of sailing – light winds and drizzle improving significantly to 18 knots and sunshine.
Posted on 23 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy