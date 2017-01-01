Please select your home edition
J70 European Championship – Day 1 images by Chris Howell
by Chris Howell today at 11:18 am
Day 1 – J70 European Championship Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day one of J70 European Championship
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Day 1 – J70 European Championship © Chris Howell
Related Articles
Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – It all begins now
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned.
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned. That may sound short until you realise that it is three races on each of Friday and Saturday, with two more on Sunday, and that each of them will be at least one hour in duration. It takes focus, it is demanding, and if there is breeze of significant strength, then it is also very tiring.
Posted today at 10:08 am
Skunked at the J/70 European Championship
Wind speed barely dropped below 25knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, sea state was significant.
The wind speed had barely dropped below 25 knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, the sea state was significant.
Posted on 7 Jun
Big breeze expected at the J/70 European Championship
Nudging past 20 knots of boat speed in a ball of spray, the thrilling duel was a teaser for the exciting racing to come
With a Force eight gale blowing in the English Channel, and 23-30 knots of westerly breeze across the race course, it was hardly surprising that the majority of the 45 boat fleet, chose to stay ashore on Monday, instead of taking part in the practice race.
Posted on 6 Jun
J/70 Open European Championship – Preview
Since the J70 was introduced in 2012, over 1300 J70s have now been launched, making it the fastest growing sailing class
Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, is scheduling 11 races, and in early June, medium gradient breeze of about 12 knots is likely, and possibly enhanced by sea breeze later in the day, to provide high octane surfing conditions.
Posted on 30 May
J/22 World Championship – Preview
2017 edition will include a competitive fleet of J/22 sailors from Canada, Cayman Islands, France, Germany, Netherlands.
The fleet can count on professional race management and extensive social activities on shore as part of the North Sea Week experience, one of the world’s (and Europe’s) best summer-time mega-sailing events.
Posted on 28 May
Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May
Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Due to encouragement from Class Captain Ben Meakins and other owners, the Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at this year's Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Posted on 18 May
Volvo Ocean Race unveils combined Monohull-Multihull future
The Volvo Ocean Race has solved the question of whether its future should be monohull or multihull – by opting for both
The race announced the next generation of One Design boats – to be introduced in 2019 and designed for use over at least six years – as the centrepiece of its vision for the next decade which significantly raises the game in both sporting terms and commercial value.
Posted on 18 May
IC37 One-Design to ensure bright future at Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
Unlike Swan 42, which was built to cruise and race both around buoys and offshore, IC37 is purpose-built for competition
Production on the IC37, designed by Mills Design with support from KND-Sailing Performance and SDK Structures, will start in the next few months.
Posted on 14 May
Seconds determine Top of the Gulf Regatta winners
Just seconds determined who would have the bragging rights at Ocean Marina Gala Dinner and series prize-giving evening
It was proclaimed the “best day of the regatta” by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.
Posted on 8 May
