J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two images by Christopher Howell
by Christopher Howell today at 5:59 am
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J70 DIYC Winter One 2016-17 and provided this gallery of images from Round Two.
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
2016-17 J70 DIYC Winter One - Round Two © Christopher Howell
Festival of Sails – Entries closing
A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday.
A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday
Posted on 6 Jan
55th Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - Invitational race
Esperance delivered ideal conditions for a genteel introduction to the Gemmill Homes 55th FF Australian Nationals
Esperance delivered ideal conditions for a genteel introduction to the Gemmill Homes 55th Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship.
Posted on 1 Jan
World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016
Australian Flying Fifteen Championships - Competitors ready for action
Esperance Bay Yacht Club are hosting the International Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National Championships
Esperance Bay Yacht Club are hosting the International Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National Championships from Friday 30th December 2016 to Thursday 5th January 2017.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016
Narrow Farr 40 One Design Trophy victory to Estate Master
Jeff Carter’s Edake/Martin Hill’s Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in deciding race of OD Trophy
Jeff Carter’s Edake and Martin Hill’s Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master’s fourth place to Edake’s sixth gifting them a narrow series victory.
Posted on 18 Dec 2016
Mastering Pittwater on opening Farr 40 One Design Trophy day
Pittwater, sometimes called ‘shift water’, exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy
Pittwater, sometimes called ‘shift water’, exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots between Taylor’s Point at Clareville and the offshore community of Morning Bay which fronts the Kur-ing-gai Chase National Park.
Posted on 17 Dec 2016
Farr 40 One Design Trophy - Farr 40 fleet returns to Pittwater
A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for second event of 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy
A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016
Paul Elvström - a look at the life and times of sailing's Greatest
Noted UK yachting writer and historian, David Henshall takes a detailed look at the life of Paul Elvstrom
Noted UK yachting writer and historian, David Henshall takes a detailed look at the life and achievements of Paul Elvstrom, who passed away last week. Henshall sailed against the Great Dane in a Half Ton Cup in Poole in 1981 and recounts that interesting encounter and the lesson learned.
Posted on 13 Dec 2016
Star Sailors League Finals - Best of the best regatta
A perfect day in Nassau, Bahamas, off the beautiful Montagu Bay, where the Best of the Best Regatta took place today
A perfect day in Nassau, Bahamas, off the beautiful Montagu Bay, where the Best of the Best Regatta took place today with traditional sloops racing and Bahamian junior sailing running their 2016 finals.
Posted on 5 Dec 2016
Andrea Francolini pics from on board the VO70 Giacomo
Andrea Francolini has sent us in these pics from on board Jim Delegat's VO70, Giacomo, during training on the Harbour.
Andrea Francolini has sent us in these pics from on board Jim Delegat's VO70, Giacomo, during training on the Harbour. She is one of the 93 entrants in this year's blue water classic that begins in not that many sleeps at all. Ouch. She is also still in her original form, when as Groupama she was the winner of the last time they used the terrifically fast 70s, which was two Volvo Ocean Races ago.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016
