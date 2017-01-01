Please select your home edition
J-class Worlds - Image gallery - Aboard Ranger for the Practice Race
by Paul Todd today at 7:11 am
Monday practice day sailing on board RANGER J5. - J Class Worlds, Newport RI Paul Todd/Outside Images
Top international photographer, Paul Todd, was aboard the J-class Ranger for the Practice Race in the inaugural J-class Worlds being held in Newport, RI - with Ranger's crew being peppered with Kiwi sailors.
The full gallery can be viewed by
clicking here
Monday practice day sailing on board RANGER J5. - J Class Worlds, Newport RI © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
