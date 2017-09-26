Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

J/Fest Southwest announces “Legends” sailing event

by J/Boats today at 3:29 pm
J/Fest Southwest announces “Legends” sailing event jboats.com
J/Fest Southwest organizers in conjunction with Lakewood Yacht Club and J/Boats Southwest announce a new celebrity racing event featuring past World and North American champion sailors.

For those of you looking to start enjoying the festivities surrounding this year's regatta early, you'll want to get here before 4pm Friday, October 20th, to enjoy the two planned celebrity races on Clear Lake the afternoon before the J/Fest Southwest Regatta.

The celebrities include Jeff Johnstone, Scott Young, Farley Fontenot and Jay Lutz. They will be sailing J/24s loaned out by the J/24 Fleet. Each boat will have their celebrity name across the mainsail. There will be on the water judging and spectators can watch the action from the newly opened Barge 295, in the location of the old Turtle Club.

Live commentary will include humor and historical tidbits for additional entertainment value- sailing’s version of “fake news”- up to you to determine what’s “real”- prizes later for those who are right!!

The eighth Annual J/Fest Southwest Regatta will be raced on Galveston Bay October 21-22, and this year's event marks 40 years of J/Boat history. With over 50 boats entered so far, 2017 will be a landmark regatta.

Don't miss the Oct. 14th registration Deadline. The entry is just $95 for all classes. Racers who register by 1700 hours on Oct. 14 will receive a free t-shirt and two wristbands to get you into the post-race dinner and party at Lakewood YC.

Please visit here to register. Crew waivers and information about local accommodations are also available.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

J/80 North American Championship announcement
As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC for the J/80 competitors As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!
Posted today at 3:12 pm Annapolis Boat Show time
Sailors from around the world gather on miles of docks in Annapolis for this internationally acclaimed sailboat show The new J/121 offshore speedster has received rave reviews from those who have had the privilege to go sailing on her after her worldwide debut in the Newport International Boat Show in September. Like her fellow “speedster” siblings, what amazes those that have steered her is the extraordinary acceleration in the puffs and instant response to finger-tip helm movements on any point of sail.
Posted today at 2:54 pm Consistency pays off for the top of the leader board
Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers on shore. When racing began at 2:20 pm the wind had filled in at 16-17 kts from a typical San Francisco Bay westerly direction of 225 degrees.
Posted on 28 Sep Auckland on the Water Boat Show gets underway in summer warmth
The Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. After being lashed by a succession of gales and horizontal rain for the past few months, the Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. The gates opened at 10.00am with the usual queue waiting to see three floors of exhibits in the Viaduct Events Centre before moving through the pavilion area
Posted on 28 Sep Great experience for 5.5 Metre crews as light winds continue on Day 2
Three races were sailed on the second day of the 39th Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai on Wednesday Three races were sailed on the second day of the 39th Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai on Wednesday in very light conditions on the furthest course area to the east of Cannes.
Posted on 28 Sep Etchells Worlds get two races in after a long delay on Day 1
Two races in after a long delay on day one Two races in after a long delay on day one
Posted on 27 Sep A long first day for Etchells Worlds competitors
The first day of racing for 51 Int'l Etchells teams got off to a slow start with a 2.5 hour postponement on glassy water The first day of racing for the 51 International Etchells teams got off to a slow start with a 2.5 hour postponement on glassy water. When race one finally began at about 2:30pm, the wind had built to a consistent 8 – 10 kts. By the second race, the breeze freshened slightly to 14 - 15 kts. “The race committee, led by PRO Jeff Zarwell, did a great job completing two races in a short time window
Posted on 27 Sep Etchells Worlds - Preview report from San Francisco
2017 Etchells Worlds kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay The 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by The San Francisco Yacht Club, kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay (nine races are scheduled). Fifty-one teams representing ten countries will be competing in the area known as the Berkeley Circle. This is the fourth time that Etchells World Championships are being held in San Francisco Bay.
Posted on 27 Sep Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco
Most of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.
Posted on 26 Sep Top five finish for Martin Hill team at Etchells Pre-Worlds
Hill’s remaining crew also boast strong sailing pedigrees. Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey campaigned for the Olympics three times Chapman, whose family, including dad Richard ‘Blue’ (RSYS Commodore and former skiff sailor) and mum Rowena (who is also their coach’s sister) have been in town to support the Lisa Rose team through the Pre-Worlds, but left for Sydney today.
Posted on 26 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy