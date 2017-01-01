Please select your home edition
J-Class Worlds - Final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 5:45 am
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Tweet
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from final day.
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 J-Class World Championship - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Related Articles
2017 Melges 32 World Championship - Winners anounced
Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov and tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov declared that 2017 Melges 32 Boero Worlds belonged to them
For four days straight, Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov and tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, with TAVATUY crew members Konstantin Besputin, Egor Koniukhovskii, Oleg Krivov, Alexander Patrushev, Anton Sergeev and Valeriy Zatsarinskiy declared that the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship belonged to them. Without debate, their performance was one of strength, consistency and no fear.
Posted today at 4:55 am
Chasing down the miles at 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
One of the marks of a World-Championship-level sailing team is the ability to rapidly adjust to evolving conditions
One of the marks of a World-Championship-level sailing team is the ability to rapidly adjust to evolving conditions while also being fast at courses of all lengths and shapes. Such was the test today at the 2017 J/111 World Championships, which are being hosted by St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California and held on the waters of San Francisco Bay
Posted today at 4:15 am
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead on day two in Cardiff
Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead
Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit.
Posted today at 2:17 am
Oman Air takes a win to stay third at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff
Day two racing in the Welsh capital started with an improved breeze and first four races produced four different winners
The Phil Robertson skippered crew of Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth were able to hold their overnight third place in conditions that early on provided some spectacular foiling for both crews and the many watching spectators.
Posted on 26 Aug
Melges 32 World Championships – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 26 Aug
Swedes lead out of Kiel as 1000 mile Nord Stream Race sets sail
After a windless morning, a solid breeze filled in allowing the international teams to leave Germany’s ‘sailing city’
Five teams are competing in this this sixth edition of the St Petersburg Yacht Club’s annual race across the Baltic: Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia.
Posted on 26 Aug
Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 6, Race 1 – First tough test for fleet
Unicef, which enjoyed four consecutive days in the lead, has now slipped behind Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle
There have been leader board changes overnight with shifting winds and variable conditions resulting in teams experiencing some of the most demanding on board conditions of the race so far.
Posted on 26 Aug
Tasmanians in SB20 Worlds at Cowes
Britain’s most exclusive yacht club, the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes, is conducting the championship on The Solent
Apart from sailing to win, the role of the Hobart sailors will be to ‘hard sell’ the 2018 worlds to be sailed on the River Derwent in January next. To be run jointly by the Royal Yacht of Tasmania and Derwent Sailing Squadron, a fleet of at least 65 boats is being predicted.
Posted on 26 Aug
J-Class World Championship – Day 4 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 26 Aug
Consistency proves king at J/111 World Championships
Berkeley Circle conditions started with a 5-7 knots for first race and topped out in high-teens with puffs into low-20s
Wagner’s words proved prophetic, especially once the day’s racing really got cooking. But before teams could tension their rigs, Mother Nature sprung a light-air pop quiz that saw Doug and Jack Jorgensen’s Picosa (USA 120) and Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115) both take great starts, while Martin Roesch’s Velocity (USA 008) and Gorkem Ozcelebi’s Double Digit (USA 94) were deemed over early.
Posted on 26 Aug
