J-Class Worlds – Day 1 shots by Carlo Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 6:42 am
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1.
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 © JClass - Carlo Borlenghi
Nice points jump for Facundo Olezza after U23 Finn Worlds opener
Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day
The only young sailor at the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfured with Olympic experience, Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day to build a 13 point margin after three very tricky races were sailed.
Posted today at 6:14 am
Cala Galera welcomes the best to the 2017 Melges 32 World Championship
There is a short time to go until first warning is fired for commencement of ten races at 2017 Boero Melges 32 Worlds
There is a short time to go until the first warning is fired for the commencement of ten races at the 2017 Boero Melges 32 World Championship hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario.
Posted today at 5:52 am
J-Class Worlds - Day 1 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1's action.
Top international photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1's action.
Posted today at 5:17 am
Pulling G’s with Beneteau – Pt I
In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt.
In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt. Over nine (+ve) in an aircraft, and without a G-suit, you will be unconscious. So at three G’s, and pulling no punches with them either, we not only enjoyed our opportunity to sit with Gianguido Girotti (G3), we got to learn a lot as well!
Posted today at 3:43 am
Clipper Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 1 – Strong tides divide fleet
Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore
The gap between first and last place has widened over the last 24 hours, with 68 nautical miles separating the teams and a group of four teams pulling away from the pack. At the top of the leader board is Unicef which has crept four nautical miles ahead of Visit Seattle this morning despite sitting in second place overnight.
Posted on 22 Aug
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Building on success
Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean’s greatest festival of big boat competition.
As usual, this year’s fleet will be grouped into classes depending upon several factors, including size, rating and racing capabilities. Within the smaller participating yachts, between 18.29 metres and 24.08 metres, the sub-division promotes close and fair racing under the prevailing handicap systems.
Posted on 22 Aug
Joshua one-design yacht to be inaugurated in 2022 Golden Globe Race
Knox-Johnston set out from Falmouth aboard Suhaili on June 14. Moitessier followed 79 days later in steel ketch Joshua
The 2018 race, set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Knox-Johnston’s victory in his traditional 32ft yacht Suhaili, has attracted 27 sailors from 14 countries to compete in similar type yachts between 32-36ft in length.
Posted on 22 Aug
Images from the Palermo-Montecarlo Race
Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the Palermo-Montecarlo Race
The XIII Palermo-Montecarlo Race, one of the most prestigious offshore races of the Mediterranean got underway yesterday. Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the action.
Posted on 22 Aug
Top Gun caught in Rushour at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
With a nasty crack in the port hull and taking on water, they lowered sails, started the engine and headed for Hamilton
The IRC Racing fleet led off, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack 100 in control of the small but potent division from the outset, and rolling starts every five minutes saw the remaining divisions set off on their scenic island course
Posted on 22 Aug
Geelong wins bid to host 2022 Fireballs World Championship
The two person ‘off the beach’ racing series has only been held in Australia six times since its inception in 1966
The Fireball is an exciting 14ft long two person dinghy. It is a class very well supported around the world and in Australia. The class association embraces involvement from female, male, matured aged and youth sailors.
Posted on 22 Aug
