J-Class World Championship action-shots by George Bekris
by Donna Erichshen on 29 Aug
Ranger - J Class World Championship George Bekris
http://www.georgebekris.com
Donna Erichshen provided this gallery of five days of images from the fabulous J-Class World Championship in Newport,RI.
Hanuman - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Ranger - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Ranger - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Fleet - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
0009 - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Svea Spinnakers - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Bowman - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Lionheart - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Fleet - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Swells - J Class World Championship © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Related Articles
49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday.
They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug
Clipper Race – Day 9 – Champagne conditions create exciting helming
Great Britain chasing down Qingdao on the westerly edge of the fleet, is striving to improve its position further still.
Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with Great Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions with around 20 knots of following wind provide perfect spinnaker sailing for teams as the journey south continues.
Posted on 29 Aug
J Class Association and North Sails announce 2018 Kohler Cup
Following the success of the first ever championship, the J Class Association and North Sails announce the 2018 schedule
The 2018 Cup will be comprised of a total of four events as opposed to just three in 2017. The other notable difference is for the upcoming year events will be weighted equally, with boats that take part in all four events able to discard their worst result.
Posted on 29 Aug
Six Metre Worlds make Canadian debut in Vancouver
The crews of 45 yachts from 11 countries include former King Juan Carlos I of Spain who will race with Ross MacDonald
Among the other Canadian participants are Vancouver Island’s Eric Jespersen, an Olympian and internationally-renowned boat builder who won the International Six Metre Class (6mR) classic division at the 2015 World Championship in France, the RVYC’s Steve Kinsey who was third in the open division in 2015, and Ben Mumford, who placed third in the classic division.
Posted on 29 Aug
J - Class Worlds - Daniel Forster's view
Top international photographer Daniel Forster was on the water for the recent J-class World Championship in Newport RI,
Top international photographer Daniel Forster was on the water for the recent J-class World Championship in Newport RI, and filed this gallery of images.
Posted on 29 Aug
Oman Air’s podium position in Cardiff keeps bid for ESS title on track
Oman Air team maintained their challenge for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at Cardiff Act.
The Oman Air team maintained their challenge for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at the Cardiff Act.
Posted on 29 Aug
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs in Cardiff to reclaim 2017 lead
It went down to wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6
It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. The Danish squad claimed its third win of the season to go top of the overall leaderboard.
Posted on 28 Aug
New BoatUS app now offers hurricane alerts
In addition to helping recreational boater call for a tow or soft ungrounding; get tide, weather, and marine conditions
In addition to water dispatch, the app is the fastest way to summon roadside assistance for a flat tire or other troubles while you’re trailering your boat. BoatUS has more than 13,000 roadside-assistance service providers ready to safely handle boat-trailer breakdowns.
Posted on 28 Aug
Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 8 Race 1 – Qingdao Storms into the lead
Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle, placed further to east, are clinging on to second and third place respectively
GREAT Britain, which has played its Joker Card and is currently in seventh position, may be one to watch as it has gone further west than Qingdao and benefitted from the same northerly winds.
Posted on 28 Aug
Ruweida V wins Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
Today, approximately 45 classic motor and sailing yachts paraded through Newport Harbor before racing a 10 nm buoy race.
Today’s race was sailed under sunny skies in a light northerly breeze. At the conclusion of the two-day event, Ruweida V won both the Vintage Day Racer division and was the overall winner.
Posted on 28 Aug
