J Class World Championship 2017 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 7:24 am
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J Class World Championship 2017.
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
2017 J Class World Championships - Newport RI © Carlo Borlenghi
