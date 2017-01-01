Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J-Class World Championship – Day 4 action shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 5:01 pm
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Tweet
Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four at J-Class World Championship
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – J Class World Championship © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156722
Related Articles
Consistency proves king at J/111 World Championships
Berkeley Circle conditions started with a 5-7 knots for first race and topped out in high-teens with puffs into low-20s
Wagner’s words proved prophetic, especially once the day’s racing really got cooking. But before teams could tension their rigs, Mother Nature sprung a light-air pop quiz that saw Doug and Jack Jorgensen’s Picosa (USA 120) and Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115) both take great starts, while Martin Roesch’s Velocity (USA 008) and Gorkem Ozcelebi’s Double Digit (USA 94) were deemed over early.
Posted today at 4:20 pm
Legendary US classic yacht Dorade to be guest of honour at Gaffers Day
Most naval architects would be happy if just one of their yacht designs was considered a true classic.
Among the most famous Stephens creations are Ranger, the majestic J-classer co-designed with W. Starling Burgess that left all America’s Cup competitors miles behind; Finisterre, the three-time winner of the Bermuda race; Vim and Intrepid, both breakthrough 12-metre designs that proved close to unbeatable in their eras
Posted today at 3:46 pm
Setting up for a big Saturday showdown at 2017 Melges 32 Worlds
Although the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship is on eve of last day, the fight narrows to just a few names.
Although the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario is on the eve of the last day of competition, the fight for who will win the trophy narrows to just a few names.
Posted today at 6:24 am
NSR crews look forward to their 1000 mile trans-Baltic competition
Five teams of national sailing league champions will be setting sail this Saturday from Kiel, Germany on the new format
Five teams of national sailing league champions will be setting sail this Saturday from Kiel, Germany on the new format Nord Stream Race. Organised by the St Petersburg Yacht Club, the sixth edition of this annual event has five stops culminating in the finish in St Petersburg, Russia.
Posted today at 5:26 am
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener in Cardiff
Consistency paid off for Alinghi on opening day, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing.
Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Oman Air took a bullet each but paired it with a finish off the podium, allowing the Swiss crew to edge ahead.
Posted today at 5:08 am
Oman Air end first day of Extreme Sailing Series in Cardiff on a high
Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team wrapped up the first day of racing in Cardiff with a hard-earned race win
Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team wrapped up the first day of racing in Cardiff with a hard-earned race win in challenging light wind conditions.
Posted today at 4:48 am
Melges 32 World Championships – Races 6, 7 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from races six and seven
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from races six and seven
Posted on 25 Aug
J Class Worlds – More action shots from Day 2 and 3 by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Day 2 and 3
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Day 2 and 3
Posted on 25 Aug
J Class Word Champioship – Day 2 and 3 action shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two and three
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two and three
Posted on 25 Aug
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 5, Race 1 – Tactics time
Leading teams are close together out front where the breeze filled in first, with Sanya Serenity Coast 5nm behind Unicef
Behind the top four, the fleet is now spreading out widely with teams selecting very different headings as they seek out their preferred routes south.
Posted on 25 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy