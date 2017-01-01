J Class Words – More action shots from Day 2 and 3 by Carlo Borlenghi

J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class

by Carlo Borlenghi today at 3:13 pm









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156698