Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J Class Word Champioship – Day 2 and 3 action shots by Carlo Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 2:58 pm
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
Tweet
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two and three at J Class Word Champioship Newport
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
J Class Word Champioship © Carlo Borlenghi / J Class
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156697
Related Articles
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 5, Race 1 – Tactics time
Leading teams are close together out front where the breeze filled in first, with Sanya Serenity Coast 5nm behind Unicef
Behind the top four, the fleet is now spreading out widely with teams selecting very different headings as they seek out their preferred routes south.
Posted today at 2:36 pm
Bouwe Bekking supports Volvo Ocean Legends Race 2018
32 years ago, Bekking made his round-the-world racing debut onboard the Dutch yacht Philip’s Innovator, finishing second
Dutch sailing legend, Bouwe Bekking is all set to have an eighth tilt at taking home the Volvo Ocean Race Trophy when the race takes off around the world in October this year.
Posted today at 2:16 pm
Many motives at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Motivation to re-form an all-women crew on Mista Gybe, the Jenneau 49 out of Airlie Beach, came from success of year one
West Australian April Jorgensen, skipper of the Fareast 28 Calibre Racing, and her partner Jayson Oates were drawn to sailing as a way of keeping April’s dad Walter involved in his favourite pastime.
Posted today at 1:32 pm
Right royal wins at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Trailables, Multihull Cruising, NonSpinnaker and most of the Cruising crews took in the sights on various island courses
HRH Prince Frederik of Denmark at the helm of the 66-footer NANOQ he’s chartered from the Oatley family and surrounded by a bevy of sailing superstars scored the double - wins in both the windward/leeward and islands course - to be IRC Racing pointscore leader by one point.
Posted today at 1:01 pm
J Class Worlds - Images from Day 2 by Paul Todd
Top international photographer, Paul Todd was on the water for Day 2 of the J Class Worlds
Top international photographer, Paul Todd was on the water for Day 2 of the J Class Worlds being sailed out of Newport, RI. Here's Paul's take on the day.
Posted today at 12:39 pm
America's Cup J Class Regatta - Bermuda video
Catch 15 minutes of spectacular action as seven J Class yachts compete in Bermuda during the America's Cup Match.
Catch 15 minutes of spectacular action as seven J Class yachts compete in Bermuda during the America's Cup Match. All the essentials are there, beautiful turquoise water, bright sunny days and seven of the biggest and most stunning yachts on the planet.
Posted today at 10:19 am
J Class Worlds - Lionheart draws level with leader Hanuman - Day 3
The sizeable spectator fleet on the waters off Newport, Rhode Island were treated to another pair of exciting races
The sizeable spectator fleet on the waters off Newport, Rhode Island were treated to another pair of engaging, exciting races at the inaugural J Class World Championship, witnessing the return of one of the pre-regatta title favourites, Lionheart. Already counting three third places Lionheart were prowling, poised only three points behind regatta leaders Hanuman going into today's Races 4 and 5
Posted today at 10:08 am
Splitting fortunes at the 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
Spend enough time sailing on any body of water and it slowly reveals its secrets, giving sailors a set of rules-of-thumb
Spend enough time sailing on any body of water and it slowly reveals its secrets, giving sailors a set of rules-of-thumb that should—theoretically—be the keys to success, provided that time-honored patterns prove consistent. San Francisco Bay certainly has its closely guarded secrets, as the sailors gathered at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California, for the 2017 J/111 Worlds
Posted today at 6:03 am
Volvo Ocean Race - Womens Olympic Medalist misses out on Volvo spot
Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race.
Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race. Aleh had been trialling for one of the crew positions allocated on Team Brunel. Fellow Gold and Silver medalist and America's Cup champion, Peter Burling has been confirmed on the crew of Dutch-flagged Team Brunel
Posted today at 1:55 am
America's Cup - Dalton survives 100mph Isle of Man Classic TT crash
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT on Wednesday (NZT). The CEO of the champion America's Cup team survived a 100mph(160kmh) crash after his bike seized.
Posted today at 12:21 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy