Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 images by Christopher Howell
by J/88 Class Association today at 3:56 am
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
Tweet
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/88 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155949
Related Articles
Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places.
Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul
Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday.
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul
USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul
Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted on 29 Jul
32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race sets sail
A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as CYCA started 32nd Land Rover Sydney GC Yacht Race
A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions.
Posted on 29 Jul
Dorade arrives in Australia to kick off 'Dorade Down Under' Campaign
The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s
The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s and holds a competitive edge over its modern counterparts to this day. The 52-foot wooden yawl arrived in Brisbane earlier this week to begin putting her reputation to the test with its “Dorade Down Under” campaign. The ambitious program consists of seven races off the southern coast of Australia
Posted on 29 Jul
Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal.
The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul
Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines.
A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul
Oman Sail eye the podium in the Tour de France à la Voile super-final
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall.
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall, and only two points behind the third place team in what has proved to be a closely fought Tour.
Posted on 28 Jul
Azzurra leads 52 Super Series after finishing third at Puerto Portals
The breeze kicked in a bit late and a bit light, 8 knots from the southwest that gradually built to 12.
The final results saw the Turkish team aboard Provezza, helmed by Peter Holmberg, on the top spot of the podium for the first time.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy